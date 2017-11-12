The video will start in 8 Cancel

Alton Towers bosses are set to whisk youngsters away on a "fairytale adventure" to mark the festive season.

The resort promises to be transformed into a "magical winter wonderland" for families to enjoy its Santa Sleepovers. Children will have the opportunity to "meet the man himself" from Sunday, November 26.

A Towers spokesman said: "Fairy-tale grottos, featuring a host of playful and charismatic elves, roaring fireplace and bursting with gifts, has been created on the 500-acre site and promises to captivate and delight young imaginations as they make their way to meet Santa.

"New for 2017, families can also opt to experience a magical tipi, where children will be greeted with a hot chocolate, and grown-ups with mulled wine, before singing carols with Mrs Claus, making Christmas decorations with the elves and enjoy story-time with Santa.

"Families can also chose to enjoy a morning feast prepared by Mrs Claus herself. There will be stories of Sir Algenon's adventures to the North Pole and songs from Santa’s elves, culminating with an extra-special visit from Father Christmas himself."

Christmas dinners will be served "with a twist" at the Rollercoaster Restaurant, which opened last year.

The spokesman said: "The restaurant will give diners the chance to enjoy a totally unique dining experience throughout the festive season.

"Providing a full 360-degree dining experience, guests can absorb in the thrills of mealtime as their turkey and all the trimmings travels to them at 12mph down a rollercoaster track.

"The Rollercoaster Restaurant is the only venue in the UK offering gravity defying gravy as your meal tackles two loop-the-loops before reaching the table."

Another top attractions will come in the shape of a "fun-packed" family pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk.

Production chiefs promise a "show-stopping set, spectacular costumes and bags of comedy".

Guests will also be able to enjoy the unseasonal tropical temperatures of the Alton Towers Waterpark and exclusive access to children's rides and attractions in CBeebies Lane and Mutiny Bay.

Evening entertainment will include costumed character meet and greets, live shows, a Christmas cinema and a farewell from Santa Claus.

Santa Sleepovers will take place on November 26; December 3 and 10; and December 15 to 23.

Anyone wishing to find out more should visit www.altontowers.com/christmas

