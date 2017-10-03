Rolls-Royce engineers are set to descend on Rosliston Forestry Centre to help educate and inspire the next generation of science-lovers at this year's Discovery Day event.

On Saturday, October 7, the team of engineers will lead activities and investigations along the centre's 16-station science trail.

The day is suitable for all ages, and there will be simple experiments to have a go at, as well as the chance to meet some creepy crawlies. Visitors can learn about space and solar observing, and how to use to use a telescope. The event will be run in conjunction with Rosliston Astronomy Group.

Kate Allies, the environmental education project manager for South Derbyshire District Council, said the centre was excited to welcome the engineers back for another year.

She said: "Our science discovery days have proved really memorable occasions in past years and we always learn something new.

"We look forward to welcoming our Rolls-Royce experts once again, who really help to bring science alive. It's all about having fun and finding out about how science applies to our everyday lives."

During the week running up to the Discovery Day event, the engineers will be busy spending a week doing science activities at a number of primary schools where they will demonstrate scientific activities to budding young Einstein's.

Around 500 pupils will be given the chance to experiment with rocket science and astronomy equipment among a range of other topics.

James Revell, the project manager at Rolls-Royce has said that: "This is a great opportunity to help inspire the next generation of engineers and scientists while having fun at the same time.

Watch pilots battling crosswinds to land at East Midlands Airport

"Over the course of the week we will have delivered six different science, technology, engineering and maths related lessons which have been developed to meet the requirements of the National Curriculum.

"At the science discovery day on the Saturday, I, and other volunteers from Rolls-Royce, will be putting on some of these activities in an informal and entertaining way for families."

The Discovery Day event will take place at Rosliston Forestry Centre on Saturday, October 7, beginning at 10.30am and running right through to 4pm.

Entry is free, but there may be a small charge for some activities throughout the day. For more information about the day, call 01283 535039 or email rosliston@south-derbys.gov.uk .