Think you are brave enough to battle the bogeyman, walk alongside witches and dance with the demons? Well now is your chance because fright night is returning to Tatenhill in the shape of terrifying attraction Screamfest.

Beasts will be unleashed at the National Forest Adventure Farm next month to give horror fans the time of their lives - including on infamous Friday the 13th, of course. The event begins on Thursday, October 12 and runs on certain days until Halloween on Tuesday October 31.

This year's event will include two new attractions and will see more than 120 people dressed as demons, zombies, clowns, witches and vampires and an array of eye watering entertainers make up the five Screamfest attractions.

With the owners picking up ideas from Transworld – America's largest scare convention, fans are in for a blood curdling night of interactive scares with guests invited to brave the attraction starting on Friday the 13th - the date known for its connections to the underworld and bad luck.

Talented actors from across the Midlands, as well as students from across Staffordshire and Derbyshire, are also being trained for the ultimate in Halloween fright nights, said a spokesman for the adventure farm.

Ivor Robinson, director at the National Adventure Farm and personal horror fanatic, said: "Our aim is always to bring something a bit special to the area. Every detail is carefully planned to provide the ultimate in entertainment and this year promises to be no different.

"Since we started the attraction seven years ago it has grown in popularity year on year and we are excited to offer two new attractions for this season."

Each year the family-run farm, which started the event due to the owner’s passion for horror, spend nine months researching and producing the theatrical style sets which make up each of the interactive scare attractions.

Tesident performance scare expert, Rosie Redvers-Jones, the only trainer in the country with a Masters in performance specialising in scare techniques, will provide training to the 120 students and actors which will take over the farm for the events. Every detail is meticulously being planned to provide the ultimate experience, said Mr Robinson.

This year visitors are being invited to escape the underworld in the brand new Demonica attraction, as well as fight through an outdoor maize maze to join the Festival of the Dead in a carnival with a frightening twist.

Other attractions include Freakout, billed as the scariest circus in town where the clowns make you 'scream' with laughter. Visitors will also meet the Soul Seekers TV crew to investigate blood curling happenings at the abandoned Helton Grand Hotel and sample the Love Hurts attraction where visitors risk love tearing them apart at a speed dating night, he said.

The event is billed as not being for the faint hearted the night time attraction. It starts at 7pm on selected dates through October and is designed for people aged 12 and over. Youngsters aged under 14 need to be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets start at £9 for nights between October 12 and October 31. More information is available at www.screamfest.co.uk

Drayton Manor Halloween event

Drayton Manor Park is to hold a Halloween-themed event aimed at the whole family from Saturday, October 14, to Thursday, October 26, with a ticket for four costing £80 ticket, when booked in advance.

For the event the Staffordshire attraction will be transformed into a hub of Halloween fun as part of its special 'More Treat than Trick' event, said a spokesman.

Families are invited to visit the park's Thomas Land™ attaction and the 'spook-tacular' Island of Sodor, where they can enjoy trick or treating, live shows and an array of rides, including Flynn’s Fire Rescue, Toby’s Tram Express and Captain’s Sea Adventure.

There is also the chance to visit the park's zoo, where they can learn all about creepy crawlies and creatures of all shapes and sizes including spiders, bearded dragons, lizards and iguanas.

Thrill seekers looking for a real treat can try out the 54-metre drop tower on the white knuckle ride Apocalypse,.

People can also stay at the four-star Drayton Manor hotel during their visit.

Ticket can be booked visiting visit www.draytonmanor.co.uk or call 0844 472 1950.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk