Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Merry Christmas, happy Christmas, glad tidings, Christmas greetings - these are all familiar two-word phrases which are heard and used at this time of the year.

Burton, Swadlincote and Uttoxeter are multi-cultural towns and, you could be getting merry with someone whose first language isn't English.

So how do you wish your neighbour, work colleague or fellow student glad tidings in their own language?

(Image: Getty)

Here's a list of the top 10 most spoken languages in England, other than English, and how to say "Merry Christmas" in each.

The top 10

Polish – Wesołych Świąt Panjabi – Mērī Karisamasa Urdu - Krismas Mubarak Bengali - Marica Krisamāsa Gujurati - Mērī Nātāla Arabic - Eid Milad Saeid French - Joyeux Noël All other Chinese (this includes a range of dialects excluding the main two, but we have gone for the top spoken which is Mandarin) - Shèngdàn jié kuàilè Portuguese - Feliz Natal Spanish – Feliz Navidad

According to the 2011 census, 7.7 per cent of the UK population said English was not their first language, reports the Leicester Mercury

This means there's around one in 20 people who, if they haven't learned English as a second language, you might not be able to say season's greetings to.

Learning a whole other language is a bit of an effort just for the festive season. Being able to simply say "Merry Christmas" might not be too much of a stretch though.

So, with only five weeks to go, there's plenty of time to learn "Merry Christmas" in a foreign language - and probably much more!

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk