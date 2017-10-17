Stapenhill FC are set to mark their 70 year anniversary in style - with former players, supporters and football fans of all ages invited to a special dinner at the Pirelli Stadium.

The celebratory dinner will take place on Saturday, November 18, and will help to raise funds for the club that currently graces the 10th tier of English football, the East Midlands Counties Premier Division.

Ian Gough, the chairman of Stapenhill FC, has been associated with the club since 1968 as a player, manager and now in charge of the day-to-day running of the club for the last two years.

Mr Gough said: "We are looking forward to seeing a lot of old friends and I hope that anyone with a connection to the club will want to come along and help us mark the occasion. It’s also never easy running a football club like ours so it will be a great way of putting some funds into the club.

"We have a link with Burton Albion with the football education programme youngsters playing on our pitch and we are grateful to Ben Robinson for letting us use the facilities at the Pirelli Stadium for this special occasion.

"We are looking forward to what we hope will be a very special and enjoyable evening and hope to see as many people there as possible."

The celebration in November includes a three-course meal and disco, beginning at 7pm and will run all the way through to midnight. Tickets cost £35 and can be ordered by calling Mr Gough on 01283 760900 or 07903 741002.

