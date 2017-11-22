Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A leading cruise company has revealed its first celebrities who are set to join itineraries next year as guest speakers.

Princess Cruises' Sapphire Princess will be Southampton-based for spring and summer 2018, sailing to the Mediterranean and northern Europe from May to October next year.

The line-up - which includes names from across the world of royalty, entertainment and sport - is the second speaker programme Princess has held on one of its UK ships following its introduction last year.

(Image: Princess Cruises)

The programme forms part of Princess' Encounters with Discovery speaker series and comprises the following:

Linda Gray (actress, Sue Ellen in Dallas and Mrs Robinson in The Graduate theatre production in the West End), on both the 14-night Mediterranean Adventurer cruise departing July 28 and a seven-night Norwegian Fjords cruise, departs August 11.

Pete Best (former Beatles drummer), on a 14-night Land of the Midnight Sun cruise, departs August 18.

Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards (former British Olympic skier, portrayed in biographical film 'Eddie The Eagle' last year), on a seven-night Scandinavia cruise, departs September 1.

John Virgo (snooker commentator and former player), on a 14-night Baltic Heritage cruise, departs September 8.

Harry Redknapp (former football manager and footballer), on a 14-night Mediterranean Adventurer cruise, departs May 12.

Beverley Callard (actress, Liz McDonald in Coronation Street), on a seven-night Scandinavia cruise, departs May 26.

James Cosmo (actor, films include Braveheart and Trainspotting, TV includes Game of Thrones), on a 7-night Norwegian Fjords and Summer Solstice cruise, departs June 16.

Jimmy McKenna (actor, A Touch of Frost and Hollyoaks), on a 14-night Land of the Midnight Sun cruise, departs June 23.

Paul Burrell RVM (butler to Diana, Princess of Wales), on a seven-night Norwegian Fjords cruise, departs July 21.

Nick Pickard (actor, Hollyoaks), on a 14-night Mediterranean Adventurer cruise, departs July 28.

Ashley Taylor (actor and singer, Hollyoaks, Strictly Come Dancing), on a seven-night Spain and France cruise, departs May 5.

Each speaker will host a 45-minute talk with questions and answers, as well as a meet and greet session including photographs and book signings. Speakers for the remaining cruises which are due to set sail during the 2018 UK season are to be confirmed.

Tony Roberts, Princess Cruises' vice president UK and Europe, said: "Our UK speaker programme was very well-received by guests last year so we are pleased to announce its return. We will be welcoming back favourites from last time, including Harry Redknapp and John Virgo, as well as introducing some popular new faces.

"Sapphire Princess is sailing for the first time ever in Europe, so guests will be able to experience our speakers alongside a full on board entertainment programme - and all in the special setting of a new UK-based ship."

The Encounters with Discovery speaker series is part of Princess' Discovery at Sea partnership with Discovery Communications. The series includes a wide range of speakers who are experts in their field and aim to educate, inspire and entertain.



More information is available here



The line-up is correct at the time of going to press but may be subject to change.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk