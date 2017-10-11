A Burton clothes and food giant was filled with superheroes as staff put the kettle on - all in the name of a good cause.

Marks and Spencer, based in Coopers Square shopping centre, held its own Macmillan Coffee Morning and superhero day in support of the Macmillan nurses.

The superhero day idea was chosen by all the staff and consisted of colleagues in fancy dress from Turtles, Wonder Woman and various Marvel characters to well-known superhero figures.

Nike machines were also set up with customers donating cash and sharing their inspirational stories of overcoming cancer as staff biked more than 70 miles with a three-hour set.

The huge staff cake bake was judged by East Staffordshire mayor and mayoress Simon Gaskin and Jane Yasmin with a lemon sponge chosen as the winning cake out of more than 20 judged.

A spokesman for M&S said: "With more than 42 per cent of our customers selecting Macmillan as their chosen charity, the store set up the fund-raising drive for the charity's World's Biggest Coffee Morning to support Macmillan nurses.

"The event brought the community and store together to raise money for the superb charity and raised awareness that cancer affects two in every three of us."

Partners who supported the event included estate agent Your Move of Swadlincote, who invited their high street retailers and customers to share in their bake day, and photography company Mackney.com, who provided a free prize draw for a superhero photo shoot at their Darley Abbey studio for three winners as well as children's goody bags on the day.

Limited edition merchandise designed by artist Rob Ryan, including pin badges, trolley keyrings and pens were on sale, with 100 per cent of donations going directly to Macmillan and five pence for every hot drink or cake sold in the cafe.

