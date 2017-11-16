Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As the contestants gear up to perform in Blackpool this weekend, Strictly Come Dancing fans will be thrilled to learn that the first two celebrities have been announced for the Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour.

Comedian Susan Calman and double Paralympic champion Jonnie Peacock will be joining TV judge Darcey Bussell on the road from January next year.

The 2018 live shows will mark the first time that Darcey has appeared as a judge on the tour and she will join fellow TV judges Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood.

Comedian Susan Calman has wowed fans of the TV series every Saturday night with her dancing, including her Quickstep to Bring Me Sunshine. Jonnie Peacock, the first Paralympian to take to the floor in Strictly history, has blown viewers away with his impressive Jive and Paso Doble.

Darcey Bussell said: "I had great experiences touring around the UK as a professional dancer - quite a few years ago now! I am really excited to be able to tour again, this time with the wonderful Strictly company. I can't wait to meet the fantastic audiences that make Strictly the phenomenon we know and love. See you soon!"

Susan Calman said: "This is an absolute dream come true, I can't wait to continue my Strictly adventure and visit these legendary arenas across the country. Roll on January!"

The tour will also see the welcome return of reigning Strictly Champion Ore Oduba as host. More celebrities and professional dancers from the hugely popular 15 series of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One TV will be donning their dancing shoes as they take to the floor for the highly anticipated tour.

Jonnie Peacock said: "It's been an honour to be the first Paralympian on Strictly. I'm excited to take to the road and meet the fans who have supported me during the TV shows and of course, to keeeeeep dancing!"

Further names will be announced in the coming weeks.

The tour will open at Arena Birmingham on January 19 and will perform on Friday, January 19, Saturday, January 20 and Sunday, January 21.

Tickets for the Arena Birmingham dates are on general sale now here or by calling 0844 33 88 222 *Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge. Tickets priced at £40.45 / £51.75 / £74.35 (prices include admin fees and 90p facility fee) + £2.55 fulfilment fee per order.

