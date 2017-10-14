A Swadlincote dance crew is set to rub shoulders with some of the best in the country in a competition that could see them travel all the way to Los Angeles.

School of Street Dance, which is based at Oakland Village and Community Care Centre, in Swadlincote, will be competing against 14 other crews from across the country.

On Sunday, November 26, they will travel to The Coronet, in New Kent Road, London to take part in the World of Dance competition, London qualifier with the hope of putting in one of the top three performances on the day and securing their place in the finals held in Los Angeles, 2018.

Owner of the school, Christina Drew is backing the all-girl group when they will be performing in London.

She said: "In the two-minute video we already submitted, to hit the marks with the judges, we had to show that we understood the traditional form of breakdancing, so with the music, we did it to a mix, ranging from James Brown to Rihanna; so plenty of variety!

"With the performance in London, which will be live, we like to do themes now and then so this will be based on school and work, because that's what a lot of our girls do, they're either at school or, with some of the older ones, have jobs. We've already designed and got ready matching uniforms and they will be dancing to Work, by Rihanna."

Christina teaches five crews at the school, with the oldest crew from the club taking part in the School of Street Dance competition. The crew consists of nine girls ranging from 13 to 21 who specialise in a range of different dance styles, including hip-hop, breakdance and waacking.

The 15 crews performing in London in November will be judged by a panel of judges and the top three ranking teams will go on to perform at the annual world competition in Los Angeles.

Having danced together for the last five years, Christina said that although her dancers would be nervous, they deserved their shot in this prestigious competition.

She continued: "I think the girls are excited, but nervous. The idea of going to America is massive for them and is actually a real motivation for the girls. They know where the competition leads and really see this as the big one.

"Definitely nervous, but we started the routine about a month ago, so there’s still a month-and-a-half or so left for it to be perfected and really nail it down."

