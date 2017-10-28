A mother and daughter from Woodville have teamed up and opened their own hair and beauty salon in Swadlincote.

Donna Bailey, 43, used to own a salon of her own before she left to have children. She has decided that now is the right time to make a return to the beauty world, and this time daughter Aimee, 22, is alongside her.

The pair opened Beauty Bubble in High Street, Swadlincote, last month and have been rushed off their feet as local people have flocked to try out the new salon.

Donna says she is happy to have her daughter by her side in the new salon.

She said: "I had my own salon years ago, but I gave it up to have children. Now, they are grown up and I thought now is the right time for me to follow this dream again.

"Now, I have my daughter with me, which makes it even better. I am loving every minute!"

Aimee is a trained body piercer and offers piercing in the salon, covering everything from ears to more obscure facial piercings. The salon also offers beauty treatments, nails, tanning and hair treatments including extensions.

Something that might be a little more unusual in a salon is the play room, which Donna hopes will allow parents to have their treatments without having to find someone to look after their little ones.

Donna said: "I have always struggled with childcare, so I know how difficult it can be for parents. We wanted to offer something that nowhere else does. I think we are the only salon in Derbyshire to have a play area as well.

"If it's popular we're going to get somebody in to look after the children there so that their parents can relax properly while at the salon. We want to see how popular it is."

The play room is filled with toys to keep the kids entertained and the pair hope that it will be a popular addition to the salon.

Donna added: "I think it's a very unique selling point and I hope that it will make us stand out from all of the other salons in the area. We want to be parent-friendly here!"

The pair celebrated their grand opening at the end of September and offered new clients 20 per cent off their first treatment. They are now settling into the salon and keeping themselves very busy.