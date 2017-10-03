Impressive or what? This video shows pilots take off and land at a Midlands airport on one of the windiest days of the year in 2016 – and passengers were in safe hands with all of them.

Over a two-day period, the planes were videoed and posted by YouTuber boatstrainsplanes with the comment: "Winds gusting up to 42kts at EMA filmed on January 26 and 27, 2016."

One user replied: "That was a damn windy and horrible day. Hats off to you sir, I only live 20 minutes away and I wouldn't have bothered venturing out."

The video has been viewed 2,352 times. boatstrainsplanes is no stranger to posting videos of extreme weather since joining the social media platform five years ago.

His top video with 2,553 views includes a lightning show from his holiday balcony in Puerto La Cruz in the North of Tenerife.

He said: "The storm forced the closure of all schools and universities on the Island as there were concerns it could turn in to a full blown hurricane as happened in 2009."

Most of his videos are of planes from various airports, mainly East Midlands