A spectacular Christmas excursion is on offer for East Midlands Airport travellers in search of a winter wonderland - with a 15-hour, 4,000 mile trip to Lapland.

Thomas Cook is laying on the exotic trip to the festive destination from five sites across the UK – including the Leicestershire-based airport.

The speedy voyage has been introduced for the Christmas period and includes reindeer rides, husky sledding and a meet-and-greet with Santa himself. If you're lucky, you might even catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.

The whistle-stop trip to Santa's home in Rovanieni, Finland, costs from £396 per person, with the cheapest fares in December.

Heidi Barlow, East Midlands Airport's head of marketing, said: "East Midlands Airport welcomes almost five million passengers each year flying to destinations across Europe, America and Mexico.

"With summer holidays coming to an end, now is the ideal time for families to think about the next adventure, and what better adventure to have than a trip to Lapland with Thomson, Thomas Cook, Newmarket or Transun direct from the airport? With day trips and short breaks on offer there really is something for everyone."

The average temperature in Lapland in December is -6C, but thermal suits and boots for holidaymakers will be provided.

The trip jets off in the morning and promises a day full of activities before returning later in the night.

Lesley Elding, Thomas Cook product manager for Lapland, said: "This magical winter wonderland is becoming more popular every year both with families looking to meet Santa Claus, and adults who want to enjoy snowmobiling breaks.

"East Midlands is a popular choice for many of our customers as it is easily accessible from all directions, and they can get away quicker to start enjoying their precious time away."

For those who fancy a longer stay, there is the option of a one-night stopover at the Sokos Hotel Vaakuna in Rovaniemi priced at £485 per person, flying from East Midlands Airport, Gatwick or Manchester.

The trip is available from the Thomas Cook website by visiting www.thomascook.com/holiday/lapland-breaks. The tour operator is currently offering £100 off the holiday by entering the code WINTER.

Longer trips to Lapland are also available with the Thomas Cook £100 discount, Expedia or directly from the Santa's Lapland website.

