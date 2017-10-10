It's all change for Thomson cruises as it gets set to be rebranded later this month and will be known as Marella Cruises.

And celebrate the launch of Marella Cruises, the company has revealed exciting new itineraries across Asia as part of its winter 2018 programme.

The move comes at the same time as Thomson changes to TUI, also later this month. The rebrand will see the UK's third largest cruise line cruise line set sail towards new horizons with sleek, modern additions to the fleet, such as Marella Explorer next year, and exotic new routes in the pipeline.

With Marella Cruises still part of the world of TUI, holidaymakers will still be offered exciting itineraries, excellent service and entertainment on board all six ships with the friendliest staff at sea.

The word Marella, which means 'shining sea' in Celtic, was chosen by the company to reflect its spirit of exploration and discovery across the seas. Those choosing a Marella Cruises holiday will be able to take advantage of flights across 22 regional UK airports, as well as a wide Cruise and Stay programme which combines a cruise holiday with a stay at one of more than 140 hotels across 10 destinations worldwide, including the luxurious TUI Sensatori collection.

All of the extras which customers have grown to know and love with a Thomson Cruises holiday will still be offered with Marella Cruises, such as tips and service charges included in the price, All Inclusive as standard on Marella Explorer, Marella Discovery and Marella Discovery 2, previously TUI Discovery and TUI Discovery 2, and cruises setting sail at night meaning fewer days spent at sea and more time spent ashore.

Thomson Cruises' industry-renowned staff and crew will also still be a big part of the holiday experience; ensuring passengers receive the warmest of welcomes and the friendliest service at sea throughout their time onboard.

Helen Caron, distribution and cruise director said: "This is an incredibly exciting time for our business. We are really proud to offer an experience that guests can, and want to, come back to again and again and moving forward as Marella we've got brand new, modern additions to our fleet and more destinations, choice and experiences than ever before which really reflects our spirit of exploration and discovery within the new brand."

To celebrate the launch of Marella Cruises, exciting new itineraries across Asia will be part of the winter 2018 programme.

The Marella Discovery will sail to 18 exotic new ports of call on 14 new adult-only itineraries, including Colours of the Far East, departing from Bangkok, Thailand and Enchanting Far East, setting sail from Langkawi in Malaysia.

Marella Discovery's South East Asian adventure will take it to vibrant destinations such as Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia and Kuala Lumpur. In addition to this, Marella Discovery will sail to India, calling at fascinating ports including Mumbai, Mangalore, Mormugao (Goa), Cochin (Kerala) and Colombo (Sri Lanka), and to the Middle East, with highlights including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Muscat.

Helen Caron said: "I am absolutely delighted to unveil our latest destinations for winter 2018. Asia is an incredibly diverse part of the world and I have no doubt that our customers are going to love their adventures across countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, India and Oman to name a few. These captivating destinations, along with our new ships, famously friendly staff and value for money, make this is the perfect time to look ahead."

For the first time in the company's history, two ships will be based in Barbados for winter 2018. Marella Explorer will sail its first ever winter season from the Bajan paradise and will be joined by Marella Celebration, operating established itineraries.

Majesty will continue to sail as Thomson Majesty until November 26 before leaving the fleet.

