Thousands of bikers from across the country will be donning their leather jackets and revving up to get to the National Memorial Arboretum for its annual Ride to the Wall event.

The charity event, which has raised more than £630,000 for the Alrewas venue over the past 10 years, welcomes bikers from far and wide to pay their respects to service men and women who have died. The bikers raise funds during thr event in an effort aimed at recognising the sacrifices veterans have made and to help help their memories alive.

The procession, which will take place on Saturday, October 7, has this year gained the support of Midland Expressway Ltd (MEL), operators of the M6toll road, who have offered more than 3,000 bikers free passage along the toll road to the event, worth an estimated £8,400.

James Hodson, director of motorway operations and facilities for M6toll, said: "Once again, we are proud to offer free passage to the riders for this important event. We estimate that more than 3,000 of them will use the M6 Toll, all of whom will be able to exit the toll road at junctions T4 and T5 free of charge.

"As a company, we are committed to helping enhance the community, getting involved in initiatives is just one way we hope to give back to the communities we serve."

More than 6,000 bikers are expected to descend on the arboretum to pay their respects to servicemen and women who have been killed since 1945 and whose names are inscribed on the Armed Forces Memorial Wall at the venue.

Three members of M6toll's staff have also been invited to ride pillion by Ride To The Wall organisers, joining the the main route from Drayton Manor Park to the arboretum, where they will also take part in the commemorative service.

Sarah Montgomery, managing director of the arboretum, said: "Ride to the Wall has gone from strength to strength and we have been overwhelmed by the support from motorcyclists in the UK and overseas over the years.

"It is fantastic to see the number of registrations that have been received, and we are extremely grateful to the Ride to the Wall charity and their support to the Arboretum over the last 10 years.

"We look forward to once again welcoming thousands of riders as they come to pay tribute to "those who can no longer ride by our side".

Ride to the Wall founder Martin Dickinson said: "Ride to the Wall is not political or profit making. It exists solely to fundraise for the on-going upkeep of the National Memorial Arboretum and its facilities.

"Our aim is to show respect and remembrance for those who can no longer ride with us and who will never be forgotten thanks to the wall at the National Memorial Arboretum. Every year the event grows and every year it makes a difference and is a time for reflection. We are very grateful to M6toll for their continued generosity and support."

The activities will begin at 9am. For more information, visit: www.thenma.org.uk/events-and-news/forthcoming-events/ride-to-the-wall-2017/

What is the National Memorial Arboretum?

The National Memorial Arboretum is the UK's year-round centre of remembrance; a place which honours the fallen, recognises service and sacrifice, and fosters pride in our country. It aims to be a living and lasting memorial.

Since planting began in 1997, the arboretum has been a place honouring those who have served, and continue to serve, the nation in many different ways.

It’s not a cemetery. It’s a place of life, represented by the 30,000 trees planted here, where older and younger generations alike can wander and wonder, said a spokesman.

Covering 150 acres, the arboretum has something for everyone. For some it's a wonderful place to stroll and enjoy the trees; for others it's a peaceful and beautiful place to remember loved ones, particularly those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country, he said.

The trees and the more than 300 dedicated memorials on our site make the arboretum a living tribute that will forever acknowledge the personal sacrifices made by the Armed Forces and civil services of this country.

The focus isn’t totally military. There is a large area devoted to police who have fallen while on duty, as well as other areas devoted to the fire and rescue and ambulance services. National charities representing those who have died in particular circumstances, including children, are also in the arboretum grounds.

The arboretum was the brainchild of Commander David Childs, who wanted to see a national focus for Remembrance created . Following a meeting with Group Captain Leonard Cheshire VC, an appeal was launched in 1994 by the then Prime Minister John Major.

The future of the project became assured when three proposals were agreed. These were: for the site to be the location of the Armed Forces Memorial; for the Ministry of Defence to pay a significant grant-in-aid to allow for free entry and that The Royal British Legion would accept the gift of the site as the focus for the nation's year-round Remembrance.

The arboretum was officially opened to the public in May 2001.

