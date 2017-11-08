Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Racegoers have been urged to act quickly to secure tickets for the most popular day of racing in the Uttoxeter calendar.

Uttoxeter Racecourse chiefs have announced tickets for the Midlands Grand National, which takes place on Saturday, March 17, have gone on sale.

The event is one of the biggest in the UK horse racing calendar and attracts thousands of people to the town every year.

Last year's showpiece saw 16,000 fans and corporate guests descend on the Wood Lane course.

The venue's bosses estimated the influx of footfall resulted in a £1 million boost to the economy in and around town.

A total of £211,000 in prize money was up for grabs with more than half of it for the main race, the Betfred Midlands Grand National.

It is the second-largest steeplechase in the UK, after the Aintree Grand National.

Racecourse head of sales and marketing Hayley Plimey said: "Since 1969 the Betfred Midlands Grand National has been the jewel in Uttoxeter Racecourse's horse-racing crown.

"With a significant prize fund on offer, the atmosphere is always one of excitement and anticipation as the runners and riders thunder towards the finishing line.

"Taking place on Saturday, March 17, 2018, the Midlands Grand National is the second longest steeplechase in the country.

"One of the most colourful and spectacular sporting days out on the region's calendar, the Midlands Grand National remains a major highlight of the horse-racing world.

"This top-class listed handicap chase has a long history and always features some of the best chasers in training with several of its previous winners and runners having gone on to achieve glory in top steeplechase races such as the Aintree Grand National and Cheltenham Gold Cup.

"The day will be a double celebration as it's also St Patrick's Day, making it the perfect excuse for a day at the races."

The 2015 race saw AP McCoy's final competitive appearance at the racecourse. Catch The Spud, ridden by jockey Paddy Brennan, won last year's race.

More information is available online at www.uttoxeter-racecourse.co.uk or by calling 01889 562561.

