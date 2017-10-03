Just a pipe dream for many, but becoming a multi-millionaire could be a reality as tonight's EuroMillions jackpot is a massive £167 million. Yes, you read right – a HUGE £167 million.

This equates to the winnings being more than the career earnings of Robbie Williams (£150m), Gary Barlow (£75m) and the combined wealth of One Direction (Niall, Liam, Harry and Louis are worth £40 million each).

If just one ticket holder has the lucky numbers, they would be the country's biggest ever winner.

Current record holders Colin and Chris Weir, of Largs, in Scotland, won £161 million on EuroMillions in 2011 and, at the time, they joked about becoming as rich as David and Victoria Beckham overnight.

This time around, a single winner would become the joint 672nd richest person in the UK, rivalling the fortunes of Eric Clapton (£170m), Sir Rod Stewart (£170m) or Sir Tom Jones (£160m). Not a bad day’s (or night's) work

Andy Carter, The National Lottery's senior winners' adviser, described the jackpot as a record breaker.

He told our sister title, The Mirror , said: "Don't leave it late and risk missing out on getting a ticket. Get online or visit a retailer to ensure you are in with a chance well before the draw closes. This extraordinary sum would be life-changing for the winner.

"We are poised to support them from the moment they claim. Of course, we have champagne on ice ready to celebrate if they set a new record win."

The winners would be met by a team of specialist Camelot advisers, who give immediate advice on investing the money.

The Weirs have earned an estimated £5m a year in interest alone since their win, and their riches could allow them buy them a yacht, luxury apartments around the world, or a fleet of high performance cars.

Camelot say EuroMillions players have also helped to raise £30 million given to the good causes every week. It funds local community projects, and Team GB Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

Gillian and Adrian Bayford from Haverhill, Suffolk are the UK's second biggest winners with £148 million in 2012. An anonymous ticket-holder won £113m in 2010.

In all, five EuroMillions jackpots of more than £100 million have been won by UK ticket-holders.

There have been five UK jackpot winners so far this year. The biggest of 2017 so far was a ticket-holder who banked £87m in June and chose to remain anonymous.

