A Venetian-themed charity ball organised by golf captains in Burton has raised more than £2,000 for a charity supporting injured soldiers.

Branston Golf and County Club captains Charlotte Barker and Steve Fox held the event to raise funds for their nominated charity Help for Heroes. Next, the golf captains will both run the Birmingham and New York Marathons for the charity.

In total, 70 Branston golfers, families and friends flocking to the club's Pavilion for a Venetian-themed black tie dinner and dance, where they received a red carpet welcome and drinks reception.

Mr Fox said: "Everyone entered into the spirit of the Venetian evening with some amazing masks, several of which had been brought specially from Venice. This, together with the classical violinist and table magician, made for a very different event which has received really positive feedback."

Following an introduction by Mrs Barker, the women's golf captain, Mr Fox auctioned a selection of items including London theatre tickets, a signed Derby County shirt, tickets to 1880 Leicester Tigers and Sunday brunch at Branston Pavilion.

Mrs Barker said: "Everyone had a fantastic night. Steve and I are thrilled and so grateful to everyone who helped raise more than £2,000 to add to our fund-raising for Help For Heroes."

Now the captains have returned to their punishing training schedules as they prepare to run, with fellow Branston golfers Bev and Pete Doughty, in the Birmingham half and full marathons on October 15, followed by the New York Marathon on November 5.

Help for Heroes, which is now celebrating its 10th anniversary, supports those with injuries and illnesses sustained while serving in the British Armed Forces, helping them lead active, independent and fulfilling lives.

