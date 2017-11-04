Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Burton's top performing arts schools, Stage Screen, is celebrating as they announce that a West End star has agreed to become a patron.

Burton-born Tom O'Brien, trained at Arts Education Schools London, Theatre Royal Stafford East and the National Theatre Studio as he developed his acting career.

The 33-year-old has tried his hand at both writing and directing performances, as well as appearing on stage himself.

At the moment, Tom is the resident director for the UK and Ireland tour of Miss Saigon and has previously directed the revival of the musical, Half a Sixpence.

He has spoken of his pride at becoming patron of the performing arts school in the town where he was born, and trying to inspire the next generation of young dancers.

Tom said: "I am extremely proud to be a patron of StageScreen. Hhaving grown up in the area and known Heather, the principal of the school, for many years, and experiencing first hand her passion, knowledge, rigorous commitment and enthusiasm for training and development in performing arts.

"It will give me great pleasure to see the growth of the students and school. It is extremely important for young people to understand the hard work and dedication needed to benefit from the enjoyment and deep fulfilment that performing can bring."

Tom says his advice to any young performer would be: "Take the work seriously, but not yourself too seriously, and it will be amazing what you can achieve."

Tom has explained that he is eager to be a hands-on patron for the school and is already planning a visit to the school, based at the Burton Albion Community Trust Hub, in Casey Lane, Burton, before Christmas to work with the pupils, and hopefully pass on his experience and guidance.

Principal Heather Gallagher says that Tom's passion and work ethic are something she hopes will inspire the pupils at the school.

She said: "Tom works on the same principles that StageScreen does – that it’s really important to enjoy what you do and also to enjoy learning and working together.

"It's fantastic that Tom wants to be patron of StageScreen. Having spoken to him about his involvement, it’s going to be a very exciting collaboration moving forward."

StageScreen, which launched in April this year, teaches children aged between four and 18 three hours of drama, comedy acting, musical theatre, film production and performance skills every Saturday morning during regular school term times.

The autumn term at the school began on Saturday, September 16 and new students are still able to enrol. A free one-week trial is available for any youngster who would like to have a go at seeing if StageScreen is right for them.

Who is Tom O’Brien?

Tom O'Brien, 33, is a freelance theatre director, who has trained at Arts Education London, Theatre Royal Stratford East and the National Theatre Studio.

He has been tutored about the ways of directing by Elen Bowman, from Living Pictures, who specialise in developing and training theatre makers.

Tom has received a number of awards in his career, most recently being handed The Scotsman Fringe First Award for his production of Fabric, by Abi Zakarian.

In July 2017, Tom directed a show for BBC Radio 2 called Foiled, which is set and recorded in a small hairdressing salon in the Welsh town of Tonypandy.

While working in London, Tom has directed The Dogs of War, which was the Pick of The Week from offwestend.com and he was credited as the most promising playwright.

Tom has also worked as a visiting director at Arts Education, Mountview, Liverpool Theatre School and Birmingham Ormiston Academy, and has also held drama workshops at Royal and Derngate, in Northampton, West End in Schools theatre in education company, Peploe Williams Academy and Stagecoach.

