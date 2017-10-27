An X Factor judge with family ties to the Midlands was been rushed to hospital early today. Simon Cowell was seen being taken out of his mansion in a neck brace after an accident in his home, according to The Sun.

The newspaper claims the the 58-year-old fainted and fell down the stairs "after fetching a cup of hot milk", The Mirror reports.

This comes ahead of the first X Factor live show this weekend, which kicks off on Saturday night.

Sources said: "It's been a scary morning. It was very early and Simon was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he couldn't sleep. An ambulance was called and he was stretchered out of the house in a neck brace surrounded by worried aides."

It comes after this year's X Factor's wildcards were finally revealed. Four acts will get a second chance to make the live rounds.

Talia Dean, Leon Mallet, Alisah Bonaobra and Simon's act Jack and Joel are all going to be returning, reported The Sun.

"They're all beyond excited and are working tirelessly to prove viewers got it right and that they are worthy of a spot."

The wildcards will join the rest of the hopefuls this weekend for the first live show.

