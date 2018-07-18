An outstanding level of customer service is required to win this Best Customer Service Performance award, with the judges paying particular attention to feedback.

The Burton Mail Business Award is handed to a company that has delivered an outstanding level of customer service for clients and/or customers in the past 12 months.

The judges will pay particular attention to feedback and surveys from customers and clients, especially where these have been unprompted.

Particular emphasis will be placed on customer service that goes above and beyond that expected by the customer or client relative to the service, product and sector.

Bright Side Vets won the Best Customer Service Performance award 2018

The award this year is sponsored by Wilo UK.

Last year the award was handed out to Swadlincote-based Bright Side Vets for the second year in a row.

Burton Mail Business Awards 2018 categories

Business of the Year - sponsored by Dains Accountants

Employer of the Year - sponsored by Clinigen

Rising Star Award - sponsored by WT Parker

Young Employee of the Year - sponsored by Burton and South Derbyshire College

Most Promising New Start-Up Business - sponsored by Burton and District Chamber of Commerce

Small Business of the Year (1-20FTEs) - sponsored by Else Solicitors

Small Business of the Year (21-100FTEs) - sponsored by Barclays

Best Customer Service Performance - sponsored by Wilo UK

Manufacturer / Re-Manufacturer of the Year - sponsored by The Greenbank Group

Technology and Innovation Award - sponsored by JCB

Leisure and Hospitality Award - sponsored by Hardy Signs

Headline sponsors – South Derbyshire District Council and East Staffordshire Borough Council

Awards evening sponsor – Franklands Insurance and Risk Management

To enter, simply fill in the downloadable entry form - you can enter all the categories you want on one form - providing answers to all the simple questions and then send your application form to awards director Dave Bryon by emailing d.bryon@burton-chamber.com before the September 7 deadline.