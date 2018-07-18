An outstanding level of customer service is required to win this Best Customer Service Performance award, with the judges paying particular attention to feedback.
The Burton Mail Business Award is handed to a company that has delivered an outstanding level of customer service for clients and/or customers in the past 12 months.
The judges will pay particular attention to feedback and surveys from customers and clients, especially where these have been unprompted.
Particular emphasis will be placed on customer service that goes above and beyond that expected by the customer or client relative to the service, product and sector.
The award this year is sponsored by Wilo UK.
Last year the award was handed out to Swadlincote-based Bright Side Vets for the second year in a row.
Burton Mail Business Awards 2018 categories
Business of the Year - sponsored by Dains Accountants
Employer of the Year - sponsored by Clinigen
Rising Star Award - sponsored by WT Parker
Young Employee of the Year - sponsored by Burton and South Derbyshire College
Most Promising New Start-Up Business - sponsored by Burton and District Chamber of Commerce
Small Business of the Year (1-20FTEs) - sponsored by Else Solicitors
Small Business of the Year (21-100FTEs) - sponsored by Barclays
Best Customer Service Performance - sponsored by Wilo UK
Manufacturer / Re-Manufacturer of the Year - sponsored by The Greenbank Group
Technology and Innovation Award - sponsored by JCB
Leisure and Hospitality Award - sponsored by Hardy Signs
Headline sponsors – South Derbyshire District Council and East Staffordshire Borough Council
Awards evening sponsor – Franklands Insurance and Risk Management
To enter, simply fill in the downloadable entry form - you can enter all the categories you want on one form - providing answers to all the simple questions and then send your application form to awards director Dave Bryon by emailing d.bryon@burton-chamber.com before the September 7 deadline.