The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An outstanding level of customer service is required to win this Best Customer Service Performance award, with the judges paying particular attention to feedback.

The Burton Mail Business Award is handed to a company that has delivered an outstanding level of customer service for clients and/or customers in the past 12 months.

The judges will pay particular attention to feedback and surveys from customers and clients, especially where these have been unprompted.

Particular emphasis will be placed on customer service that goes above and beyond that expected by the customer or client relative to the service, product and sector.

(Image: Alex Cantrill-Jones / ACJ Media)

The award this year is sponsored by Wilo UK.

Last year the award was handed out to Swadlincote-based Bright Side Vets for the second year in a row.

Burton Mail Business Awards 2018 categories Business of the Year - sponsored by Dains Accountants Employer of the Year - sponsored by Clinigen Rising Star Award - sponsored by WT Parker Young Employee of the Year - sponsored by Burton and South Derbyshire College Most Promising New Start-Up Business - sponsored by Burton and District Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year (1-20FTEs) - sponsored by Else Solicitors Small Business of the Year (21-100FTEs) - sponsored by Barclays Best Customer Service Performance - sponsored by Wilo UK Manufacturer / Re-Manufacturer of the Year - sponsored by The Greenbank Group Technology and Innovation Award - sponsored by JCB Leisure and Hospitality Award - sponsored by Hardy Signs Headline sponsors – South Derbyshire District Council and East Staffordshire Borough Council Awards evening sponsor – Franklands Insurance and Risk Management

To enter, simply fill in the downloadable entry form - you can enter all the categories you want on one form - providing answers to all the simple questions and then send your application form to awards director Dave Bryon by emailing d.bryon@burton-chamber.com before the September 7 deadline.