Businesses across East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire are being urged not to miss out on the prestige and high profile of being a Burton Mail awards winner.

The ninth Burton Mail Business Awards is on course to be the best yet and event director Dave Bryon is urging firms in the area not to miss out on the benefits of being a winner.

There are 11 awards to be won this year, including the prestigious Business of the Year title.

Last year the top award was won by Willshee's Waste and Recycling.

This year the awards will see the debut of a new Rising Star Award sponsored by WT Parker and welcomes aboard new award sponsors Barclays and Wilo UK.

Dave said: "We are overwhelmed each and every year with the sheer volume of applications we receive from firms across South Derbyshire and East Staffordshire.

"Last year we had an exceptional mix of up and coming firms to major players who have all left their mark on the area and we expect more of the same in 2018.

"Due to the major success of the awards in 2017, businesses started contacting us in January asking about the Burton Mail Business Awards 2018 and when entries would be accepted.

"We urge firms of all shapes and sizes to enter one or more of the categories to be in with a chance of winning big come the awards night."

The winners will be announced at a glittering gala awards ceremony on Thursday, October 18, which will again be held at Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium. The evening will be sponsored by Franklands Insurance and Risk Management.

There are several categories in the Business Awards that are aimed at individuals including the Young Employee of the Year award and Rising Star Award.

Firms have until Friday, September 7 to enter and can enter as many categories as they wish.

Burton Mail editor Julie Crouch said: "Everyone at the Mail looks forward to this annual celebration of all that is great about business in East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire.

"This is the eighth year of the awards and every year we have seen success story after success story walk away as winners – 2018 will be no different.

"The interest in the awards has been incredible and a wide variety of firms from across the area are excited about putting themselves forward.

"We cannot wait to shout about all that is good about the best of the best when it comes to business in East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire.

"I would now urge all businesses to get involved and be part of the Burton Mail Business Awards."

To enter, simply fill in the downloadable entry form - you can enter all the categories you want on one form - providing answers to all the simple questions and then send your application form to awards director Dave Bryon by emailing d.bryon@burton-chamber.com before the September 7 deadline.