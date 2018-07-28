Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Burton Mail Business Awards director Dave Bryon is anticipating a high standard of applications from firms across East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire as we gear up for the ninth annual celebration.

Mr Bryon revealed that firms from across the area have been ringing him from the day after last year's event asking for details of how they can be part of the awards in 2018.

He said: "We are overwhelmed each and every year with the sheer volume of applications we receive from firms across South Derbyshire and East Staffordshire.

"Last year we had an exceptional mix of up and coming firms to major players who have all left their mark on the area and we expect more of the same in 2018.

"Due to the major success of the awards in 2017, businesses started contacting us in January asking about the Burton Mail Business Awards 2018 and when entries would be accepted.

"We urge firms of all shapes and sizes to enter one or more of the categories to be in with a chance of winning big come the awards night."

This year the awards will see the debut of a new Rising Star Award sponsored by WT Parker as well as welcoming new sponsors in the form of Barclays, Wilo UK and Franklands Insurance and Risk Management.

Mr Bryon said: "We are once again urging businesses and organisations from all sectors and of all sizes to consider entering the awards.

"We are pleased to reveal a brand new category this year - Rising Star Award – which will be a great way of celebrating someone who is working their way to the top."

Entry is free, and the application form can be downloaded. Mr Bryon is already looking forward to the gala awards ceremony on Thursday, October 18, which will again be held at Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium.

He added: "We are extremely lucky to have a great set of sponsors for these awards, many of whom have been part of the event since its inception.

"I would like to say a big thank you to all of the sponsors, old and new, and every firm that enters the awards this year.

"The last thing I would like to say is to remind everyone that the only way to find out first who comes out on top is to make sure they get a ticket for the gala awards evening."

Burton Mail Business Awards 2018 categories Business of the Year - sponsored by Dains Accountants Employer of the Year - sponsored by Clinigen Rising Star Award - sponsored by WT Parker Young Employee of the Year - sponsored by Burton and South Derbyshire College Most Promising New Start-Up Business - sponsored by Burton and District Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year (1-20FTEs) - sponsored by Else Solicitors Small Business of the Year (21-100FTEs) - sponsored by Barclays Best Customer Service Performance - sponsored by Wilo UK Manufacturer / Re-Manufacturer of the Year - sponsored by The Greenbank Group Technology and Innovation Award - sponsored by JCB Leisure and Hospitality Award - sponsored by Hardy Signs Headline sponsors – South Derbyshire District Council and East Staffordshire Borough Council Awards evening sponsor – Franklands Insurance and Risk Management

To enter, simply fill in the downloadable entry form - you can enter all the categories you want on one form - providing answers to all the simple questions and then send your application form to awards director Dave Bryon by emailing d.bryon@burton-chamber.com before the September 7 deadline.