The Gala Awards Night is chance to get dressed up and enjoying of night dedicated to everything to do with business.

The night for the Burton Mail Business Awards 2018 will take place at Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium on Thursday, October 18, and is set to be a sell-out. The only possible way to book a ticket is to enter the awards.

The awards night sponsor will be Franklands Insurance and Risk Management for the very first time.

The firm provides sound technical advice, expert claims handling and attentive personal service delivered by qualified staff.

It boasts an unrivalled number of Fellows, Associates and Diploma Holders of the Chartered Insurance Institute.

It is particularly proud that all of its customer advisers hold a professional qualification and are committed to continuous professional development.

Franklands is renowned for offering a refreshingly friendly but technical approach to corporate insurance.

Of the 3,000 insurance brokers in the UK, Franklands is one of less than five per cent that hold Chartered Status and are entitled to use the title 'Chartered Insurance Broker'.

This status is bestowed by the Chartered Insurance Institute on those brokers demonstrating a proven commitment to developing and maintaining the knowledge and capability of their people so they can deliver the highest quality advice.

Franklands is part of the PIB Group, a fast growing and highly respected group of insurance and risk management businesses across the UK.

The firm truly believes that it can make a real difference for its clients and provide them a trading advantage.

Mandy Belcher, from Franklands Insurance and Risk Management, said: "We are delighted to be sponsors of the Burton Mail Business Awards evening - supporting and celebrating the great businesses in the Burton and South Derbyshire area."

Burton Mail Business Awards 2018 categories Business of the Year - sponsored by Dains Accountants Employer of the Year - sponsored by Clinigen Rising Star Award - sponsored by WT Parker Young Employee of the Year - sponsored by Burton and South Derbyshire College Most Promising New Start-Up Business - sponsored by Burton and District Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year (1-20FTEs) - sponsored by Else Solicitors Small Business of the Year (21-100FTEs) - sponsored by Barclays Best Customer Service Performance - sponsored by Wilo UK Manufacturer / Re-Manufacturer of the Year - sponsored by The Greenbank Group Technology and Innovation Award - sponsored by JCB Leisure and Hospitality Award - sponsored by Hardy Signs Headline sponsors – South Derbyshire District Council and East Staffordshire Borough Council Awards evening sponsor – Franklands Insurance and Risk Management

To enter, simply fill in the downloadable entry form - you can enter all the categories you want on one form - providing answers to all the simple questions and then send your application form to awards director Dave Bryon by emailing d.bryon@burton-chamber.com before the September 7 deadline.