Digger giant JCB is sponsoring the Best Use of Technology and Innovation gong for 2018.

The criteria for this Burton Mail Business Award is to highlight a firm which has utilised innovation and technology within the past two years.

East Staffordshire is where JCB was founded more than 70 years ago and it's where it continues to invest for the future.

It was in a lock-up garage in the centre of Uttoxeter that the business began in 1945.

Today the company has 11 factories in the UK and eight of those are in Staffordshire. It's the east of the county where JCB's heart remains.

The company's World Headquarters is at Rocester and there are three plants in Uttoxeter.

JCB's commitment to Staffordshire is not just driven by historical links.

"Although the county has a rich industrial heritage, it offers the modern day manufacturer everything that's needed to be successful on a global stage.

The skills available locally are second to none.

These skilled craftsmen and women are not only taking on the best the industry has to offer, they are helping JCB win new business all over the world.

And when it comes to getting those world-beating products to market, there is no better place to be than in Staffordshire.

The road network, which is destined for further improvement, is excellent.

All these ingredients combine to make East Staffordshire a fabulous place to do business and one that JCB is proud to call its home.

Burton-based Wilo UK won this category last year.

Burton Mail Business Awards 2018 categories Business of the Year - sponsored by Dains Accountants Employer of the Year - sponsored by Clinigen Rising Star Award - sponsored by WT Parker Young Employee of the Year - sponsored by Burton and South Derbyshire College Most Promising New Start-Up Business - sponsored by Burton and District Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year (1-20FTEs) - sponsored by Else Solicitors Small Business of the Year (21-100FTEs) - sponsored by Barclays Best Customer Service Performance - sponsored by Wilo UK Manufacturer / Re-Manufacturer of the Year - sponsored by The Greenbank Group Technology and Innovation Award - sponsored by JCB Leisure and Hospitality Award - sponsored by Hardy Signs Headline sponsors – South Derbyshire District Council and East Staffordshire Borough Council Awards evening sponsor – Franklands Insurance and Risk Management

To enter, simply fill in the downloadable entry form - you can enter all the categories you want on one form - providing answers to all the simple questions and then send your application form to awards director Dave Bryon by emailing d.bryon@burton-chamber.com before the September 7 deadline.