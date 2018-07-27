The video will start in 8 Cancel

Hardy Signs will this year once again be sponsoring the Leisure and Hospitality Award, which made its debut at the Burton Mail Business Awards last year.

The award is aimed at allowing everyone from retailers to restaurants to be to able to enter in a bid to recognise excellence.

It is sponsored by Hardy Signs Ltd, a company which has itself enjoyed success at the Burton Mail Business Awards in previous years.

Innovation and technology has always been a key point to the success of Hardy Signs.

Investment in cutting edge technology, development of its workforce and continuous improvements has made them one of the most recognised and preferred signage suppliers in the United Kingdom.

Now, the company is proud to support those looking to follow in its footsteps.

Managing director Nik Hardy said: "We are delighted to be involved once again in this integral part of the local business calendar.

"With our expertise in retail signage and digital solutions, sponsoring this particular category is very relevant to us.

"We continue to serve retailers of all sizes with our bespoke signage design, manufacture and installation.

"Having been successful ourselves in 2012, we know how valuable these awards can be - and we look forward to congratulating the deserved winner on the night."

Branston Golf and Country Club scored the inaugural award last year.

Burton Mail Business Awards 2018 categories Business of the Year - sponsored by Dains Accountants Employer of the Year - sponsored by Clinigen Rising Star Award - sponsored by WT Parker Young Employee of the Year - sponsored by Burton and South Derbyshire College Most Promising New Start-Up Business - sponsored by Burton and District Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year (1-20FTEs) - sponsored by Else Solicitors Small Business of the Year (21-100FTEs) - sponsored by Barclays Best Customer Service Performance - sponsored by Wilo UK Manufacturer / Re-Manufacturer of the Year - sponsored by The Greenbank Group Technology and Innovation Award - sponsored by JCB Leisure and Hospitality Award - sponsored by Hardy Signs Headline sponsors – South Derbyshire District Council and East Staffordshire Borough Council Awards evening sponsor – Franklands Insurance and Risk Management

To enter, simply fill in the downloadable entry form - you can enter all the categories you want on one form - providing answers to all the simple questions and then send your application form to awards director Dave Bryon by emailing d.bryon@burton-chamber.com before the September 7 deadline.