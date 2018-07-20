The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Manufacturer of the Year award covers all aspects of manufacturing from design to production and can relate to a new product or one that leads the way in its field.

The Burton Mail Business Award 2018 is once again sponsored by specialist engineering company The Greenbank Group.

Based in Woodville, Greenbank has grown into a global leader in the development and delivery of products and services for a diverse range of industries.

It has particular expertise in delivering bulk-handling solutions for sectors such as power generation and has diversified into the supply of volcanic basalt-based flooring solutions.

(Image: Alex Cantrill-Jones / ACJ Media)

Thanks to its abrasion-resistant, non-porous properties this flooring is ideal for breweries and commercial premises as well as industrial applications.

Managing director Charles Conroy said: "Having served heavy Industry since 1954, Greenbank is delighted to once again support the Manufacturer of the Year award.

"Manufacturing firms are vital to our future prosperity and it is important to showcase the expertise and innovation to be found here in the Burton area as well as recognising the contribution such firms make to the local economy."

The award was won by IG Elements, an offsite component manufacturer that provides housebuilders and architects with a range of products including dormers, doors and window surrounds, chimneys, bay windows and canopies.

Burton Mail Business Awards 2018 categories Business of the Year - sponsored by Dains Accountants Employer of the Year - sponsored by Clinigen Rising Star Award - sponsored by WT Parker Young Employee of the Year - sponsored by Burton and South Derbyshire College Most Promising New Start-Up Business - sponsored by Burton and District Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year (1-20FTEs) - sponsored by Else Solicitors Small Business of the Year (21-100FTEs) - sponsored by Barclays Best Customer Service Performance - sponsored by Wilo UK Manufacturer / Re-Manufacturer of the Year - sponsored by The Greenbank Group Technology and Innovation Award - sponsored by JCB Leisure and Hospitality Award - sponsored by Hardy Signs Headline sponsors – South Derbyshire District Council and East Staffordshire Borough Council Awards evening sponsor – Franklands Insurance and Risk Management

To enter, simply fill in the downloadable entry form - you can enter all the categories you want on one form - providing answers to all the simple questions and then send your application form to awards director Dave Bryon by emailing d.bryon@burton-chamber.com before the September 7 deadline.