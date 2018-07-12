The video will start in 8 Cancel

This year sees the launch of a brand new award that aims to find an outstanding employee over the age of 25 who has been a rising star during the past two years.

The Rising Star Award, sponsored by WT Parker, will see judges looking for somebody who has developed both as an individual and also contributed to the performance of the business to take home the Burton Mail Business Award.

This may include professional development, management responsibility, innovation, or any other performance criteria relevant to their role within the organisation.

The award is sponsored by WT Parker who have once again decided to continue their long involvement with the awards.

Following WT Parker celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2012 and winning the Employer of the Year category at the Business Awards, the company became sponsors of Employee of the Year for the first time in 2013 and now is delighted to give its name to this brand new and exciting award.

The largest independent mechanical and electrical contractor in the East Midlands, WT Parker Group employs almost 500 staff ranging from apprentices, electricians and welders through to the senior management team.

The firm said: "We undertake a variety of work ranging from domestic work through to multi-million pound projects, stainless steel fabrication, air conditioning and renewable energy solutions.

"Our head office operation can be found in Moor Street, Burton, but we also have divisional offices in Swadlincote, Grantham, Lincoln and Cambridge.

"As a local employer, supporting initiatives in the Burton and South Derbyshire area has been important to us – we try to give back to the community that supports us.

"We are excited to be involved in the judging process and to see the entries in this prestigious category."

WT Parker secured its long-term future in the area following a takeover by built environment specialists Edwin James Holdings in 2017.

Burton Mail Business Awards 2018 categories Business of the Year - sponsored by Dains Accountants Employer of the Year - sponsored by Clinigen Rising Star Award - sponsored by WT Parker Young Employee of the Year - sponsored by Burton and South Derbyshire College Most Promising New Start-Up Business - sponsored by Burton and District Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year (1-20FTEs) - sponsored by Else Solicitors Small Business of the Year (21-100FTEs) - sponsored by Barclays Best Customer Service Performance - sponsored by Wilo UK Manufacturer / Re-Manufacturer of the Year - sponsored by The Greenbank Group Technology and Innovation Award - sponsored by JCB Leisure and Hospitality Award - sponsored by Hardy Signs Headline sponsors – South Derbyshire District Council and East Staffordshire Borough Council Awards evening sponsor – Franklands Insurance and Risk Management

To enter, simply fill in the downloadable entry form - you can enter all the categories you want on one form - providing answers to all the simple questions and then send your application form to awards director Dave Bryon by emailing d.bryon@burton-chamber.com before the September 7 deadline.