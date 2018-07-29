The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Burton Mail Business Awards are back for a ninth year and we are on the lookout for the best companies, employees and ideas from firms of all sizes and from all sectors across East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire.

There are 11 awards to be won, including the prestigious Business of the Year, and firms can enter as many as they wish.

This year the awards welcome new sponsors in the form of Barclays, Wilo UK and Franklands Insurance and Risk Management.

The 2018 awards will also see the debut of a new Rising Star Award sponsored by WT Parker.

Businesses of all shapes and sizes have until Friday, September 7, to get their entries submitted and then they will be reviewed and evaluated by the judging panel before a shortlist is drawn up.

(Image: Alex Cantrill-Jones / ACJ Media)

The finalists in each category will then be visited by the judges before a final decision is made.

The winners will be finally announced on the night of the unmissable gala night at Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium on Thursday, October 18.

Last year Willshee's Waste and Recycling scooped Business of the Year.

Burton Mail editor Julie Crouch said: "I have been part of these awards for many years and everyone at the Mail is proud to be able to celebrate the great and good of the business world in East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire.

"This is the ninth year of the awards and every year we have seen success story after success story walk away as winners – 2018 will be no different.

"We always have incredible interest in the awards but what surprises us every single year is the range of firms from across the area that want to share their stories and put themselves forward for an award.

"We cannot wait to shout about all what is good about the best of the best when it comes to business in East Staffordshire.

"I would now urge all businesses to get involved and be part of the Burton Mail Business Awards 2018."

Burton Mail Business Awards 2018 categories Business of the Year - sponsored by Dains Accountants Employer of the Year - sponsored by Clinigen Rising Star Award - sponsored by WT Parker Young Employee of the Year - sponsored by Burton and South Derbyshire College Most Promising New Start-Up Business - sponsored by Burton and District Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year (1-20FTEs) - sponsored by Else Solicitors Small Business of the Year (21-100FTEs) - sponsored by Barclays Best Customer Service Performance - sponsored by Wilo UK Manufacturer / Re-Manufacturer of the Year - sponsored by The Greenbank Group Technology and Innovation Award - sponsored by JCB Leisure and Hospitality Award - sponsored by Hardy Signs Headline sponsors – South Derbyshire District Council and East Staffordshire Borough Council Awards evening sponsor – Franklands Insurance and Risk Management

To enter, simply fill in the downloadable entry form - you can enter all the categories you want on one form - providing answers to all the simple questions and then send your application form to awards director Dave Bryon by emailing d.bryon@burton-chamber.com before the September 7 deadline.