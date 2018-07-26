Small businesses are the backbone of the economy and this category recognises those with 20 or fewer employees who have made a major impact in their field.
Sponsoring the Small Business of the Year gong in the Burton Mail Business Awards 2018 is Else Solicitors who themselves were crowned Leading Advisor at the Midlands Family Business Awards in 2014.
The law firm was established in Burton in 2003 and has been supporting the awards ceremony since its inception.
Founding partner Chris Else said: "Local business remains at the heart of our organisation.
"The vast majority of our clients have developed through our relationships with talented enterprises across the Midlands.
"All businesses would do well to remember the importance of local partnerships. Small enterprises are the lifeblood of local business and provide a really valuable contribution to the regional economy.
"They are always the first to try out new exciting innovations, which keep us larger organisations on our toes."
Hilton-based Ayva Pharma saw off strong competition to scoop the award last year.
Burton Mail Business Awards 2018 categories
Business of the Year - sponsored by Dains Accountants
Employer of the Year - sponsored by Clinigen
Rising Star Award - sponsored by WT Parker
Young Employee of the Year - sponsored by Burton and South Derbyshire College
Most Promising New Start-Up Business - sponsored by Burton and District Chamber of Commerce
Small Business of the Year (1-20FTEs) - sponsored by Else Solicitors
Small Business of the Year (21-100FTEs) - sponsored by Barclays
Best Customer Service Performance - sponsored by Wilo UK
Manufacturer / Re-Manufacturer of the Year - sponsored by The Greenbank Group
Technology and Innovation Award - sponsored by JCB
Leisure and Hospitality Award - sponsored by Hardy Signs
Headline sponsors – South Derbyshire District Council and East Staffordshire Borough Council
Awards evening sponsor – Franklands Insurance and Risk Management
To enter, simply fill in the downloadable entry form - you can enter all the categories you want on one form - providing answers to all the simple questions and then send your application form to awards director Dave Bryon by emailing d.bryon@burton-chamber.com before the September 7 deadline.