Small businesses are the backbone of the economy and this category recognises those with 20 or fewer employees who have made a major impact in their field.

Sponsoring the Small Business of the Year gong in the Burton Mail Business Awards 2018 is Else Solicitors who themselves were crowned Leading Advisor at the Midlands Family Business Awards in 2014.

The law firm was established in Burton in 2003 and has been supporting the awards ceremony since its inception.

Founding partner Chris Else said: "Local business remains at the heart of our organisation.

Chris Else, of Else Solicitors, presented the Small Business award to Ayva Pharma

"The vast majority of our clients have developed through our relationships with talented enterprises across the Midlands.

"All businesses would do well to remember the importance of local partnerships. Small enterprises are the lifeblood of local business and provide a really valuable contribution to the regional economy.

"They are always the first to try out new exciting innovations, which keep us larger organisations on our toes."

Hilton-based Ayva Pharma saw off strong competition to scoop the award last year.

Burton Mail Business Awards 2018 categories

Business of the Year - sponsored by Dains Accountants

Employer of the Year - sponsored by Clinigen

Rising Star Award - sponsored by WT Parker

Young Employee of the Year - sponsored by Burton and South Derbyshire College

Most Promising New Start-Up Business - sponsored by Burton and District Chamber of Commerce

Small Business of the Year (1-20FTEs) - sponsored by Else Solicitors

Small Business of the Year (21-100FTEs) - sponsored by Barclays

Best Customer Service Performance - sponsored by Wilo UK

Manufacturer / Re-Manufacturer of the Year - sponsored by The Greenbank Group

Technology and Innovation Award - sponsored by JCB

Leisure and Hospitality Award - sponsored by Hardy Signs

Headline sponsors – South Derbyshire District Council and East Staffordshire Borough Council

Awards evening sponsor – Franklands Insurance and Risk Management

To enter, simply fill in the downloadable entry form - you can enter all the categories you want on one form - providing answers to all the simple questions and then send your application form to awards director Dave Bryon by emailing d.bryon@burton-chamber.com before the September 7 deadline.