The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Small businesses are the backbone of the economy and this category recognises those with 20 or fewer employees who have made a major impact in their field.

Sponsoring the Small Business of the Year gong in the Burton Mail Business Awards 2018 is Else Solicitors who themselves were crowned Leading Advisor at the Midlands Family Business Awards in 2014.

The law firm was established in Burton in 2003 and has been supporting the awards ceremony since its inception.

Founding partner Chris Else said: "Local business remains at the heart of our organisation.

(Image: Alex Cantrill-Jones / ACJ Media)

"The vast majority of our clients have developed through our relationships with talented enterprises across the Midlands.

"All businesses would do well to remember the importance of local partnerships. Small enterprises are the lifeblood of local business and provide a really valuable contribution to the regional economy.

"They are always the first to try out new exciting innovations, which keep us larger organisations on our toes."

Hilton-based Ayva Pharma saw off strong competition to scoop the award last year.

Burton Mail Business Awards 2018 categories Business of the Year - sponsored by Dains Accountants Employer of the Year - sponsored by Clinigen Rising Star Award - sponsored by WT Parker Young Employee of the Year - sponsored by Burton and South Derbyshire College Most Promising New Start-Up Business - sponsored by Burton and District Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year (1-20FTEs) - sponsored by Else Solicitors Small Business of the Year (21-100FTEs) - sponsored by Barclays Best Customer Service Performance - sponsored by Wilo UK Manufacturer / Re-Manufacturer of the Year - sponsored by The Greenbank Group Technology and Innovation Award - sponsored by JCB Leisure and Hospitality Award - sponsored by Hardy Signs Headline sponsors – South Derbyshire District Council and East Staffordshire Borough Council Awards evening sponsor – Franklands Insurance and Risk Management

To enter, simply fill in the downloadable entry form - you can enter all the categories you want on one form - providing answers to all the simple questions and then send your application form to awards director Dave Bryon by emailing d.bryon@burton-chamber.com before the September 7 deadline.