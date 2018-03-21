The video will start in 8 Cancel

A burned-out car has been spotted in a village near Burton by commuters this morning.

The black Volkswagen Beetle was seen severely damaged on the northbound slip road of the A38 at Claymills.

The car was spotted by an early-morning commuter who said there were traffic cones around the car that was parked in the layby.

A witness said: "I couldn't believe it. It must have been on fire last night, it was completely trashed.

"It was all coned off.

"Everyone was slowing down to look at it. It must have pulled over and had a fire underneath the hood and they've just left it. There was no one there this morning.

"If there are cones around it the police must be aware."