An accident in Stapenhill was causing problems for motorists this morning.
The incident took place in Rosliston Road at the junction for Cadley Lane.
Witnesses said there were large queues heading back towards Linton.
See how we reported on this story below.
Traffic is returning to normal
Traffic information website Inrix is reporting that the accident has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
Thank you for following our live updates on this incident.
Pictures from the scene
Here is a photo from the scene of the crash.
It appears to involve a Mini Cooper and a Peugeot.
Traffic is building on Rosliston Road
Heavy traffic is building on Rosliston Road.
Reports of another accident on Rosliston Road
Traffic information website Inrix says there has been another accident on Rosliston Road, Stapenhill.
The accident took place at Saxon Street, near the Highland Veterinary Clinic, and the road is partially blocked in both directions.
The accident is causing queuing traffic
A witness who saw the crash said there is queuing traffic back to Linton.
They said: “It looked quite bad but I don’t think anyone was injured.
“I hope everyone involved is OK.”