An air ambulance has landed in Newhall due to an ongoing incident, it has been reported.
Footage has been captured by an eye witness of the helicopter landing near Newhall waste disposal site, off Park Road.
Police are not at the scene
Derbyshire Police said they are not at the scene of the incident
Paramedics called to private address
East Midlands Ambulance Service have been called to the scene.
A spokesman said: “We received a call at 3.26pm on April 30 to a private address in Sunnyside, Newhall. We sent a paramedic in an ambulance car, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance.”