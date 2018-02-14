A large fire broke out at a derelict building in Ashby on Tuesday, February 13.
Fire services and police were called to the fire at the former Holywell Mill in Burton Road.
Fire crews are still on the scene a day later
Firefighters are still dampening down the mill
A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said:
We were called by the fire service last night to assist with road closures in the surrounding area.
This morning fire investigators were at the location with the assistance of police to examine the scene and determine if there are any suspicious circumstances.
We haven’t been updated to say it is suspicious and there would be a police investigation.
Resident sees lights and sirens
Gemma Williams, 30, who lives on the unadopted road leading to the mill, said: “We saw it about 8pm last night. I heard the sirens and saw the lights. The mill is fenced off by a metal fence so the firefighters had to cut through it get to the mill.
“I was looking through my bedroom window. About 20 minutes later I saw my neighbours were outside looking and we saw the smoke. The fire had taken off pretty quickly.
“The embers from the fire were near our house and I was standing in my back garden.”
"It is part of Ashby's history", resident says
Samantha Smith, 33, whose son Tyler attends the nearby Ashby Primary School, was visiting the site.
She said: “We came to have a look as my son goes to the school and wanted to check the school was okay. They are on half term this week.
“I am gutted. It is a part of Ashby’s history.
“I saw the videos and it looked really dramatic.”
Fire service received "numerous" calls about the fire
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it had received numerous calls to smoke issuing from the derelict building in Burton Road, Ashby. Three fire engines went sent initially, and further fire engines were requested on arrival due to the enormity of the situation.
Nearby resident said mill went up in flames within 10 minutes
Jowita Bickley, 37, who has lived in Hackett Close, Ashby, for nine years, and lives directly opposite the mill said her car is covered in soot from the flames.
She said: “We saw the flashing lights from the fire engines and then saw orange through the windows the mill and then within 10 minutes it just went up in flames. They were huge.
“It is a nice building and it just a shame this has happened.
“I know that the jitty was closed and it still is closed. Police weren’t letting people through.
“There used to be a karate club in there but they left a while back, and it is just empty now.
“We are just glad no one was in the building and everyone was safe.”
Carolyn Ramsell, who lives in Hackett Close, and is one of the nearest residents to the mill, said: “It started about 8.30pm. I was inside the house and my sister said there was smoke coming from the mill, and then it was just ablaze. The flames were just huge. It was like an inferno.
“I have never seen so many people out. There were a lot of people on the field near the mill taking photos and just watching.
“It is quite sad as it is such an old building.
“The police came to our door and told us to keep our windows and doors closed due to the smoke.”
The Burton Mail has been to the scene of the fire today and has spoken to nearby residents who were watching as the flames took hold.
Fire investigation team and police investigate cause of blaze
Firefighters are currently at the site damping down hotspots. The fire investigation team and police scenes of crimes officers are also at the old mill.
Burton Road is now reopened
According to Midland Classic, Burton Road, in Ashby, has now reopened for motorists.
Firefighters treated to Greggs breakfast by locals
Firefighters are still at the scene of the fire in Ashby, but local residents have made sure they have had breakfast.
Five crews sent out to Ashby fire last night
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service sent five appliances to the fire which included one aerial ladder platform, one command support vehicle, one welfare vehicle and one water carrier.
People are asked to avoid the area this morning
Police ask people to avoid the area this morning while crews deal with the incident.
Residents in Ashby told to keep their windows closed
People living throughout the central Ashby area were last night warned to keep their windows closed and avoid breathing in the smoke.
One nearby resident, Andrea Barnett, said at the height of the blaze: “The flames were coming out of the roof.
“It’s a huge fire.”
One fire crew is still at the scene this morning
Firefighters are still on the scene of a massive fire that tore through the old Holywell Mill.
The fire in the five-storey building was fought by crews from Leicestershire and Derbyshire, and this morning Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said they had one pump still at the scene.
Crews worked through the night to bring the fire under control
Ashby road remains closed due to last night's fire
Burton Road, in Ashby, remains closed in both directions this morning, outside the church, due to last night’s fire at the old mill.
Thank you for following our live blog for updates on this incident.
Burton Road may be closed all night
Police say Burton Road will “probably” be closed all night.
The force has also asked motorists to be careful when driving down Derby Road as water running down the hill may freeze in the cold temperatures.
A section of Burton Road has been closed off
Leicestershire Police has confirmed officers are on scene and have closed off a section of Burton Road.
Nobody is hurt, police say
A spokesman for Leicestershire Police has confirmed nobody has been injured and nobody was in the building at the time.
Traffic is building on Burton Road, Ashby
Burton Road has been closed to traffic while fire crews deal with the blaze.
The red line indicates where traffic is heaviest.
Police warning locals to keep their doors and windows closed
Police are asking those who live nearby to keep windows and doors closed.
Our Burton Mail photographer Simon Deacon has taken a video from the scene.
Eye witness said the fire started at Holywell Mill
An eye witness to the fire believes it started at Holywell Mill.
Statement from eye witness
Tom Hunt witnessed the fire. He said:
At the minute it’s literally got a cherry-pick up there and there are firemen hosing it down. When I first saw it it was at the bottom and just spread rapidly. It’s under control now by the looks of it but the whole roof has gone.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service says is currently assisting Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service with the fire.