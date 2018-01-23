Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A rise in the number of attacks on police officers in Staffordshire has led to a senior officer speaking out on the "decline in respect" towards the force.

Assistant Chief Constable Nick Adderley also issued a warning to criminals that they will be prosecuted for their crimes.

Latest figures have shown that attacks on police officers in Staffordshire were up by two per cent in 2017 with 498 attacks recorded during the year - up from 487 in the previous year.

Only last month an officer from Staffordshire Police had blood spat in their mouth while a man was being arrested in Burton on Christmas Day over an alleged offence of causing grievous bodily harm after a male officer had been left with serious leg injuries.

The rise in attacks has prompted Mr Adderley to label the assaults "abhorrent" while another said he thought attitudes towards authority in general had changed during his 26 years' service with the force.

Mr Adderley, said: "Over the past 12 to 18 months, we have seen more and more police officers and police community support officers assaulted in the course of their duty. I think what is even more worrying with that trend is the level of violence."

Chief Inspector John Owen says three of his officers were assaulted over the festive period with the force now investigating the incidents.

He said: "A few days off and I come back in to three officers who have been assaulted – with one officer having blood spat into their face and mouth.

"This is utterly abhorrent and goes above what any human should ever expect to happen to them."

Wayne Jones, Chief Superintendent of local policing and operations in Staffordshire, said the shock figures only makes the force more committed to prosecuting offenders.

He said: "Over the past 12 months, we have seen an increase in the number of police officers and police community support officers assaulted in the course of their duty. We will do everything that we can to protect and support our officers and consider any verbal or physical assault to be unacceptable.

"As with any assault reported to us, we will take every opportunity to gather the evidence necessary to prosecute the offender."

Officers at Leicestershire Police also noticed an increase with the number of attacks at 247, in comparison to 205 assaults in 2016.

Chief Constable Simon Cole, said: "Even one assault on our officers and staff is one too many but more than 200 assaults is concerning.

"It is totally unacceptable for people to assault colleagues going about their duties serving their communities, and helping to keep us all safe.

"As a force, we are working hard to protect our officers and staff. No-one should come to work and accept that being assaulted or abused is part of the job."