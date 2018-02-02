Belvedere Road has been closed due a split drum on a cement mixer.
The vehicle is awaiting the fire service to arrive and make it safe before it can be removed.
It is not known how long the road will be closed for.
Follow our blog below for live updates.
Congestion along Belvedere Road
Google Maps shows the traffic building on Belvedere Road.
The red line indicates where traffic is heaviest.
Cement mixer awaits recovery
More pictures from the scene
Our photographer has taken these pictures of the broken cement mixer.
Road closure is causing traffic to build
The road closure is causing traffic to back up along Dallow Street.