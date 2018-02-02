Belvedere Road has been closed due a split drum on a cement mixer.

The vehicle is awaiting the fire service to arrive and make it safe before it can be removed.

It is not known how long the road will be closed for.

Congestion along Belvedere Road

Google Maps shows the traffic building on Belvedere Road.

The red line indicates where traffic is heaviest.

Cement mixer awaits recovery

More pictures from the scene

Our photographer has taken these pictures of the broken cement mixer.

Road closure is causing traffic to build

The road closure is causing traffic to back up along Dallow Street.

Traffic is building
