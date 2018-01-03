The video will start in 8 Cancel

Teenager Que Smith, who was reported missing from his home in Derbyshire last week, has been found safe and well.

The 14-year-old was found in Staffordshire earlier today on Wednesday, January 3.

He had disappeared from home his home in Burton Road, Derby, and had not been seen since around 10.20pm on Wednesday, December 27, Derbyshire police said.

Derbyshire police said today they wanted to thank everyone who shared their appeal or came forward with information in the hunt for the youngster.

How to report a missing person

Ring 101 and inform them you would like to make a missing persons report.

Alternatively, you can attend your local police station.

It is a common belief that you have to wait 24 hours before reporting but this is not true, you can make a report to the police as soon as you think a person is missing.