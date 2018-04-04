A broken-down lorry is causing delays on the A42 southbound this afternoon.

The incident has happened between junction 11 and 12.

    Commuters are being warned that travel time is around 20 minutes.

    Follow our live blog below for updates on this incident.

    Broken-down lorry removed

    Traffic information website Inrix is reporting that the broken-down lorry has been removed.

    All lanes have reopened and traffic is easing.

    Traffic is building in Ashby

    The red line indicates where traffic is heaviest.

    Incident happened between B5006 and M42

    The incident happened between J12 B5006 Measham Road (Measham / Ashby-de-la-zouch) and M42 J11 (Burton).
    There is congestion to J13 A511 / A512 Ashby Road (Ashby / Coalville).

    Hour of delays

    The broken-down lorry has caused almost an hour of delays.

    Congestion expected on the A42

    Travel time is 20 minutes

    Traffic information website Inrix is reporting that time is around 20 minutes.