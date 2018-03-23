Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion academy players visited Stanton School today as part of Sport Relief celebrations.

James Melhado and Nathan Morley attended the school this morning to help Brewers coach Dave Roberts help deliver sessions with pupils.

The schoolchildren, between the ages of five and 11, were tasked with various sessions based around their movement with the football.

Stanton, on Woodland Road, also held cake sales and encouraged students to attend in non-uniform as part of their Sport Relief celebrations.

Midfielder Melhado said: "I really enjoyed it. It was a good experience working with the younger kids and getting a bit of coaching in with them. Doing it for charity makes it even better."

Morley, who is currently on-loan with East Midlands Counties League side South Normanton, added: "It has been a really fun day, it is good to get out here, show them some skills and see what they can do as well. With it being for charity, that makes it even more worthwhile."

Teacher Sian Hughes said: "We have been raising money for Sport Relief. We have done lots of movement games and activities, Burton Albion have come in and done some football activities.

"The kids loved it, there is a buzz around the school. Obviously, we have one player (Stevie Savage) who plays with the Academy, so he is really excited to see Burton Albion come in."

Stevie told of how pleased he was was pleased to see the very players he aspires to be and coach Roberts, who he is familiar with from the academy.

"We have been doing some skills and playing some games. Dave is a really good coach to learn with. I have enjoyed doing it for Sport Relief," he said.