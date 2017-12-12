Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton charity which works to support the town's good causes, has handed out an impressive £22,240 at its latest meeting.

The Consolidated Charity of Burton has again helped an array of community schemes by dishing out the money to help with a number of projects.

Among the organisations which received a grant was Carver Road Community Centre, which applied for funds to help the ongoing project to refurbish and repair the centre.

Shirley Barnes, secretary at the centre, said the volunteers could not have got through this year without the cash boost and called the charity "wonderful".

Mrs Barnes, who works there on a voluntary basis, said: "The way the community centre is supported is marvellous and the Consolidated Charity of Burton has done really well by us this year.

"A while back we applied for £2,000 which paid for an electric boiler and some odds and ends and I didn’t know if we could apply for a second time, but in January we are redecorating the whole centre.

"The actual bill will cost more than £6,000 and we just recently got verification of a £4,000 grant which will go a long way to helping with that.

"On behalf of all that use Carver Road Community Centre we are very grateful. This will enable us to do fresh repairs to the community centre and makes such a difference to people of all ages and all types.

"The centre is used for so much, it is a pre-school and a centre for bingo, badminton, karate groups, children's parties and even dog training activities.

"The charity is wonderful and we could not do it without them."

Other projects which benefited from the grants included All Saints Church in Branston Road, with money providing an automated clock winder and pendulum regulator to keep the historic church clock in working order.

The East Staffordshire Sports Scholarship Awards, which offers grant awards to elite sporting talents from the borough, also benefited from the cash boost as well as Love Keepsake Cuddle Cot Blankets which provides blankets for those who have lost a child and Halfrida Women Support Service, which will use the money to help with the costs of providing a support service for women who suffer from domestic abuse.

Charity chairman Ben Robinson said: "We are delighted to again be able to support a wide range of organisations.

"Each of these groups makes a massive contribution to the health and wellbeing of the people of Burton and we are pleased that we are able to help them continue their excellent work."

What is the Consolidated Charity?

The Consolidated Charity is an endowed charity which aims to benefit the residents of Burton by providing accommodation and by making charitable grants to individuals in need and to organisations which serve the community.



It is thought that the charity dates back to the 16th century to the time of the dissolution of Burton Abbey and the craft guilds. However, the first recorded reference appeared in 1709 when there was an inquiry into the condition and administration of the Town Lands charities which were later to be amalgamated into the Consolidated Charity.



Among the early benefactors were William Finney, Abbot Beyne School, Lady Paulet, Ellen Parker, Richard Allsopp, Francis Astle, Richard Bowle, Mrs Almond, Mr Robinson, and Elizabeth (Beth) Johnson.

Over the centuries the charity has gradually accumulated a number of town properties, workhouses, almshouses and financial legacies from a wide variety of sources. It is run by a group of volunteer trustees.



Anyone wishing to apply for a grant or to find out more about the charity should visit www.consolidatedcharityburton.org.uk