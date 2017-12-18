This household item causes a HUGE 93 per cent of sewer blockages says Severn Trent
Householders have been urged to stop using toilets “as a bin” after water giant Severn Trent revealed 93 per cent of sewer blockages were caused by carelessly discarded wipes.
The utility firm says the problem is costing the UK a staggering £100 million a year, with 300,000 annual sewer blockages caused by used wipes, including 50,000 in the Midlands.
Here's why Burton toy shop The Entertainer will be closed on Christmas Eve
A popular toy shop chain could be at risk of losing £2.3 million by shutting its doors on the second busiest shopping day of the year.
All 149 branches of The Entertainer, which has a store in the Octagon shopping centre, Burton, will close on Christmas Eve, because it falls on a Sunday.
Weather warning in place tonight for fog
A weather warning has been put out for fog in Burton and South Derbyshire overnight with forecasters saying motorists could struggle and flights could be delayed.
Thick fog is set to form from 8pm tonight and linger until noon on Tuesday across Burton and southern parts of Derbyshire.
Met Office forecasters have put out a yellow alert today over the foggy conditions.
A spokesman said: “With light winds and clear skies, fog is expected to form quite widely on Monday evening with visibility falling below 100 metres in places.”
One lane closed on A38 due to collapsed manhole
One lane has been closed on the A38 near Barton under Needwood due to emergency repairs.
The northbound carriageway of the A38 has one lane closed at Dogshead Lane, the Catholme exit, for emergency repairs after a manhole collapsed.
According to traffic and travel website Inrix, the traffic is coping well.
Traffic information website Inrix is reporting that there is heavy traffic between junction 11 on the A42 at Burton and junction 9 at the M6 toll for Curdworth and Coleshill.