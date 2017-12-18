17:12

Weather warning in place tonight for fog

A weather warning has been put out for fog in Burton and South Derbyshire overnight with forecasters saying motorists could struggle and flights could be delayed.

Thick fog is set to form from 8pm tonight and linger until noon on Tuesday across Burton and southern parts of Derbyshire.

Met Office forecasters have put out a yellow alert today over the foggy conditions.



A spokesman said: “With light winds and clear skies, fog is expected to form quite widely on Monday evening with visibility falling below 100 metres in places.”