After asking our readers for their thoughts on the worst potholes in South Derbyshire, we have compiled the following list - with dozens of drivers eager to share their views.

Derbyshire County Council revealed that it would be spending a further £1.5 million on fixing potholes this year as part of a £23.5 million transport plan.

It has identified 13,000 holes on the county's crumbling roads, many of which are in South Derbyshire.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesman told the Burton Mail that it was "juggling priorities" due to limited funding and was focusing on building a road network "fit for purpose."

As a result the county council will be tackling potholes as and when it can, with set "intervention levels" for the very worst and will keep an eye on alternative solutions.

It has fixed 250 out of 327 potholes listed for repair in South Derbyshire already this year and 2,500 in the county as a whole.

A spokesman said: "We’ve made improving the condition of Derbyshire’s roads a top priority and are investing an extra £6m into our road maintenance budget.

"This includes funding pothole repairs in South Derbyshire.

"Extra road gangs and specialist machinery are being used to target roads in the worst condition which has led to a near 80 per cent decrease in recorded faults county-wide over the last year.

"This year we've already fixed 2,500 potholes – significantly more compared to a typical three week period in other years.

"So far this year, in South Derbyshire, we have 327 potholes listed for repair and have fixed 250 – well over two-thirds.

"We are continuing to work hard to fix potholes in this area, as we are in other parts of the county.

"Outstanding potholes are currently being scheduled for repair, prioritised in line with the type of road they are on.

"With the limited funding and the deteriorated state of the network we are constantly juggling our priorities to deliver the best approach to preserving and replacing our asset such that they are available for use at all times.

"This will mean that we won't always be prioritising how the road looks in terms of patched and pothole repairs.

"What we are trying to deliver is a network that is fit for purpose and enables us all to go about our daily lives and to ensure Derbyshire as a county is always open for business.

"Unfortunately these competing priorities and the funding situation that all councils are finding themselves in means that potholes are inevitable.

"But we will repair them if they meet our intervention levels and we will continue to look at alternative solutions where potholes become a serious issue."

Here are the ten worst potholes in South Derbyshire, starting with the most hazardous:

1. Your Top of the Pots winner in South Derbyshire - On the junction of Caldwell Road and Cadley Lane, leading to Caldwell

This menace must surely be home to several fish at this point - it looks more like a pond than a pothole - and to make matters worse it is situated on a junction, meaning that a clean exit is just not possible.

As it continues to collect water it appears to be growing and could soon render the road partially blocked. Definitely one to avoid.

2. Vicarage Close, Woodville, just off Moira Road

This one is unavoidable - especially if there is a vehicle coming in the opposite direction, you'll want to make sure to dodge it, which may mean pausing and allowing traffic to pass, due to its location towards the middle of the road. It is collecting water and gradually expanding.

3. Main Street, Linton, near chip shop

This pothole is growing around a triangular manhole cover and is creating what could be a harmful series of bumps for any vehicle, never mind smaller cars or cyclists.

The area around it continues to erode while the manhole cover remains standing strong, meaning that a vehicle will veer into the first dip, hit the metal cover and then dip on the other side before continuing - this could easily pierce a tyre, especially in the dark when it is less visible.

4. Woodville Road, Overseal, by the junction with the A444

A long divot leading up to a junction, large enough to consume a small car tyre or bike wheel, it appears to be getting deeper and deeper as it collects water and is definitely one to dodge.

5. Bass Crescent, Castle Gresley, near shopyard entrance

This pothole is a crumbling mess in the middle of the carriageway and is churning up gravel and pebbles which are now strewn in the road. It is sure to catch some motorists off guard and could cause a few wheel spins, and possibly cracked windshields caused by kicked-up stones.

6. School Street, Church Gresley, between Church Street and Moat Street

Fortunately this pothole, one in a series of similar pits, is close to the kerb and so is slightly easier to avoid, but with cars coming the opposite way down a narrow street, vehicles may end up being squeezed into these pesky holes.

7. Park Road, Newhall, heading out of the village towards the A444

Situated on what can be a fast road, this pothole could cause an alarming jolt for motorists, it is forming around a drain to the side of the carriageway and appears to be growing. If it stretches further into the carriageway it could become a real nuisance. With oncoming traffic this blight will cause some frustration.

8. Newhall Road, Swadlincote, outside the entrance to St Edwards Catholic Academy

At the base of a fairly hefty speedbump, this pothole is rapidly growing. Similar to the manhole issue at number three, this hazard is essentially proving a double hit for motorists, hitting a dip before coming up against another obstacle.

9. Midland Road, Midway, opposite the ponds on the pedestrian crossing

Located near a pedestrian crossing, this pothole is sure to catch some drivers off-guard, it is fairly diminutive for now but is proving to be a pest for residents in the area, and is on a common through route.

10. Cauldwell Road, Linton, just outside the village, heading towards Rosliston

Similar to our pothole at number seven, this divot stretches along the side of the road and appears to have previously been filled in, but to little success as the hazard is reappearing. Due to its location on what can be a speedy carriageway, this hole could become a very tricky proposition.