The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £1.5 million fund to repair potholes in Derbyshire has been unveiled - with 13,000 holes identified on crumbling roads throughout the county.

The pothole clampdown is part of plans by Derbyshire County Council to fork out £23.5 million on proposals to improve road and transport links in the county.

This breaks down to £16.9 million on roads maintenance, £3.6 million on transport, £1.5 million on fixing highways, and the £1.5 million outlay on potholes.

County council officers said the improvements could prevent casualties from road collisions and have a "long-term social value to the community".

In a report to council cabinet members officers wrote: "The investment represented by highways and transport capital programmes is a vital part of the county council's work on improving access to essential services, improving connectivity to support the local economy, preventing casualties from road traffic collisions, and reducing the impact of transport on people and the environment.

(Image: Aaron Bond)

"The longer term social value of these works are around increased efficiency and productivity of the highway network and, ultimately, stronger economic growth."

Councillors also accepted a £3.24 million grant from the Local Enterprise Partnership for Derby, Derbyshire, Nottingham and Nottinghamshire to help with roads maintenance in the area.

Since then £5 million has been invested in repair work, with the 13,000 potholes on the county's crumbling roads becoming a priority.

At the end of October 2017 there were 539 highways defects across the county – including potholes, sunken ironworks, damaged kerbs and gullies - awaiting repair.

This was a 78.6 per cent reduction from the 2,515 faults awaiting repairs at the same time in 2016.

Results of the 2017 National Highways and Transport Network residents' satisfaction survey ranked Derbyshire County Council top for road maintenance out of 31 county councils taking part in the survey.

The following routes have been earmarked for much-needed maintenance by the end of 2019.

Carriageway maintenance - principal roads

A61 Dronfield By-pass (Bowshaw roundabout to Whittington Moor roundabout - £1.2 million

A515 Ashbourne Road (Wyedale Close to Chapel Drive) - £22,000

A5004 Buxton Road (B5470 Macclesfield Road to speed limit) - £16,000

A54 Macclesfield Main Road (County boundary to Stanley Moor) - £79,000

A57 Snake Pass (Birchin Clough to Haggwater Bridge) - £302,000

A609 Nottingham Road (Adam Street to County boundary) - £11,000

A6 Dale Road North (Northwood Lane to Whitworth Road) - £45,000

A52 Derby Road (Derby Road to Lady Hole Lane) - £40,000

A6 Haddon Road (Intake Lane to Riverside Plantation) - £36,000

A621 Sheffield Road (Splitter Island to Cupola) - £35,000

Countywide – Patching prior to surface dressing - £750,000

Countywide - Surface treatments - £250,000

Footpath maintenance

A6007 Heanor Road (vicinity of former railway bridge) - £10,000



Countywide - Footway patching - £150,000



Countywide - Slurry sealing - £300,000

Drainage and flood management

Simmondley Lane (Junction with Bowland Road) - £60,000



Abbot Road - £75,000



Countywide - Drainage works - £100,000

Bridges, structures, retaining walls and highway boundary structures

A624 Chinley - Retaining wall repairs - £30,000



Countywide - Principal Bridge Inspections and general works arising from general inspections - £200,000



Countywide - Retaining wall asset management data collection - £50,000



Countywide - Retaining wall rebuild - £100,000

Transport asset replacement and removal

A52 Park Road - Traffic signal refurbishment and casualty reduction - £250,000



Junction of A517/C3 (adjacent the Black Horse pub) - Purchase and installation of weather station - £40,000



Countywide - Cattle grids - £100,000



Countywide - Highway fencing - £100,000



Countywide - Road markings - £100,000



Countywide - Highway signs - £100,000

Route, freight and parking management

A616 Sheffield Road/Elmton Road - Lowering of road under rail bridges to help maintain bus service 77 which serves the local community. Bridges have also been subject to bridge strikes over the years and added headroom will be of benefit - £100,000

Local cycling and walking investment plan

White Peak Loop East, Matlock - Design and preparation of new underpass to provide long-term solution for section of proposed Key Cycle Network route that avoids crossing railway tracks. Gross cost £185,000. Design would support bid for European Grant funding and drawdown of £20,000 match funding from DDDC - £45,000

Major highway projects

A61 Whittington Moor Roundabout - Partial signalisation, public transport, cycle and public realm improvements. £4.86m gross cost – £3.24m D2N2 Local Growth Fund contribution - £1.62 million

Potholes can be reported to Derbyshire County Council here.

Meanwhile in Staffordshire:

Crumbling roads in the town have earned Burton a reputation as one of the most potholed areas in the country while new figures reveal pothole damage is on the increase across England, rising by almost a third in 2017.

Roadside assistance firm the RAC said nationally it attended 3,565 call-outs between April and June to motorists whose cars had been damaged due to potholes.

They were called to stranded drivers suffering broken suspension springs, damaged shock absorbers and distorted wheels after they had driven over a pothole.

This compares to just 2,275 pothole-related calls for help during the same period in 2016 - a 31 per cent spike in damage.

And Burton drivers were among these figures in a town feeling the brunt of pothole trouble, including having a road dubbed the 'worst in England' due to the number of potholes.

Barton Turns, which links to the A38, earned the unwelcome tag because the road surface was so bumpy and worn it resembled the surface of the moon, drivers reported.

In July last year the Burton Mail reported that potholes had cost Staffordshire County Council more than £270,000 in compensation in the last four years, with a total of 3,715 claims from drivers of damaged cars being made against the authority between 2012/2013 and 2015/2016.

In the 2016 spring budget, the Chancellor announced a 'Pothole Action Fund' and, through the Department for Transport, allocated an additional £1,069,000 to Staffordshire County Council to tackle potholes in 2016/17.

Carriageways earmarked for repair in Staffordshire:

A521 Uttoxeter Road Island junction with the A50, Blythe Bridge

A527 Brampton Road, Newcastle

B5368 Church Lane, Knutton

C0252 Baswich Lane, Stafford

B5016 Barton Turns Island, Barton under Needwood

B5012 Park Road, Cannock

A460 Hill Top, Hednesford

A460 Rugeley Road, Hednesford

A460 Sandy Lane, Rugeley

A5190 Five Ways Island/Cannock Road, Heath Hayes

A34 Walsall Road, Great Wyrley

A41 Holyhead Road, Oaken

Footways set to be repaired in Staffordshire:

U2077 High Street, Newcastle

C0027 Sawpit Lane, Brocton

U5033 Rawnsley Road, Littleworth

C0259 School Lane, Coven

D4196 Lindale Drive, Wombourne

U5058 Pennine Drive/Greenfield, Cannock