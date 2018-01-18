Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two car parks at Meadowside Leisure Centre are set for revamps due to the proposed £20 million Bargates development, it has been revealed.

New drawings submitted along with the application show the leisure centre's larger car park, located off Meadowside Drive, will move towards High Street when its current site is swallowed up by housing and shops.

The larger car park will lose a total of 63 spaces, with a reduction of 153 spaces to 90.

However, plans also show that the car park fronting the leisure centre is set to increase from 45 spaces to 51.

It means there will be a total of 141 spaces for the leisure centre in both car parks, with a loss of 38 spaces in total.

It will also mean the loss of 32 spaces as the original Bargates shopping centre car park off High Street will be levelled.

In a report to the council, the applicant Jessup Build Develop said: "A requirement is that car parking provision is included for the Meadowside Leisure Centre to compensate for the loss of the existing Council pay-and-display car parking on the site.

While this provision will be part of the planning application for the redevelopment of the site the land for the car parking will be retained by the council.

"A total of 141 car parking spaces are provided for the leisure centre, with 51 immediately adjacent to the centre including 11 disabled spaces plus and 90 spaces provided opposite. This larger car park also includes a retained electricity sub-station and well house, with access to both from within the car park."

The Burton Mail previously revealed that the seven-acre Bargates site off High Street, Burton, could be turned into 140 homes comprising 72 sheltered apartments, 24 private apartments and 44 houses including two shops and construction of vehicular access. The long-awaited planning application was finally submitted to East Staffordshire Borough Council.

The masterplan also shows the location of a public realm which will boast views across the Trent and will provide a performance space for impromptu art performances on the Washlands, accessed via a pedestrian boulevard linked to the existing pedestrian crossing in High Street.

This section of the development also includes a café area that can be used by residents and members of the public, with internal and external seating areas and views across the River Trent Washlands.

It was previously revealed in September 2016 that the council had formally announced plans for a care home, housing, shops and restaurant.

Cannock-based Jessup Build Develop in Cannock will buy the land from the council if it is granted permission by the planning committee. A decision is due to made in the next few months.

Bargates, the former shopping centre, was demolished alongside the bowling alley, in 2011, to make way for a Tesco superstore which was later ditched after permission was refused.