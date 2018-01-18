Two car parks at Meadowside Leisure Centre are set for revamps due to the proposed £20 million Bargates development, it has been revealed.
New drawings submitted along with the application show the leisure centre's larger car park, located off Meadowside Drive, will move towards High Street when its current site is swallowed up by housing and shops.
The larger car park will lose a total of 63 spaces, with a reduction of 153 spaces to 90.
However, plans also show that the car park fronting the leisure centre is set to increase from 45 spaces to 51.
It means there will be a total of 141 spaces for the leisure centre in both car parks, with a loss of 38 spaces in total.
It will also mean the loss of 32 spaces as the original Bargates shopping centre car park off High Street will be levelled.
In a report to the council, the applicant Jessup Build Develop said: "A requirement is that car parking provision is included for the Meadowside Leisure Centre to compensate for the loss of the existing Council pay-and-display car parking on the site.
While this provision will be part of the planning application for the redevelopment of the site the land for the car parking will be retained by the council.
"A total of 141 car parking spaces are provided for the leisure centre, with 51 immediately adjacent to the centre including 11 disabled spaces plus and 90 spaces provided opposite. This larger car park also includes a retained electricity sub-station and well house, with access to both from within the car park."
The Burton Mail previously revealed that the seven-acre Bargates site off High Street, Burton, could be turned into 140 homes comprising 72 sheltered apartments, 24 private apartments and 44 houses including two shops and construction of vehicular access. The long-awaited planning application was finally submitted to East Staffordshire Borough Council.
The masterplan also shows the location of a public realm which will boast views across the Trent and will provide a performance space for impromptu art performances on the Washlands, accessed via a pedestrian boulevard linked to the existing pedestrian crossing in High Street.
This section of the development also includes a café area that can be used by residents and members of the public, with internal and external seating areas and views across the River Trent Washlands.
It was previously revealed in September 2016 that the council had formally announced plans for a care home, housing, shops and restaurant.
Cannock-based Jessup Build Develop in Cannock will buy the land from the council if it is granted permission by the planning committee. A decision is due to made in the next few months.
Bargates, the former shopping centre, was demolished alongside the bowling alley, in 2011, to make way for a Tesco superstore which was later ditched after permission was refused.
Burton's Bargates
MARCH 2004
Council admits the Riverside Leisure Centre, known as Bargates, had become an embarrassment with just a few units open, including Superbowl 200 which still had 14 years on its lease and had 'no desire to move'.
SEPTEMBER 2004
The council reveals a cafe quarter plan for Bargates with accommodation, bars, cafe and a hotel.
MAY 2005
The Mail exclusively reveals that the council has lined up a deal with Tesco, which would see Bargates turned into a giant Tesco Extra store. The deal in principle included Tesco paying the council £8 million towards the cost of a new leisure centre to replace the Meadowside, which would have been demolished under the plans.
AUGUST 2007
One of the last remaining units on Riverside, Indian restaurant Manzil, moves to the former Ocean nightclub, off Guild Street, where it remains to this day.
AUGUST 19, 2007
Superbowl 2000 closes to make way for the Tesco development. At the time Superbowl owner Jerry Hodges said he was keen to relocate and was looking for a site in Burton.
DECEMBER 2007
The council pulls out of a deal with Tesco to demolish the neighbouring Meadownside Leisure Centre due to sky-rocketing costs. An application for the Riverside Centre is still expected to be submitted.
FEBRUARY 2008
Arsonists strike at former Superbowl 2000.
NOVEMBER 2008
A Tesco plan to build nine glass-fronted retail units on the site is unanimously rejected by council planners after the scheme is branded as "unimaginative".
DECEMBER 1, 2009
Three options are listed for Bargates' future: a residential-led redevelopment, a retail-led redevelopment or a mixture of both.
MAY 30, 2010
Tesco indicates a willingness to relinquish the site and move to the former Condor site, which never came to fruition. Proposals are put forward for a mix of retail, office and residential buildings, including a hotel overlooking the River Trent.
JUNE 3, 2010
Tesco installs large wooden boards to screen the eyesore from public view.
JUNE 15, 2010
East Staffordshire Borough Council announces its intention to appoint a developer by the end of 2010.
SEPTEMBER 21, 2010
Tesco's board of directors agrees the sale of the site to East Staffordshire Borough Council for £4 million.
APRIL 12, 2011
Meanwhile, Tesco is given permission for a superstore in Hawkins Lane. This plan never came to fruition after financial difficulties led Tesco to put the site up for sale.
FEBRUARY 2, 2012
Demolition begins at the Bargates site.
MAY 28, 2012
The council announces Bargates will be turned into a 'village green'.
JULY 4 2012
The council puts up 'The Bargates Job' on the site.
FEBRUARY 21, 2013
The council announces it has full ownership of Bargates and it is up for sale – maintaining the preferred mixed use option in a bid to attract developers.
JULY 15, 2014
Councillors reveal plans to spend part of a £1.5 million grant on making Bargates more attractive. It came after work started to improve the appearance of shops opposite, to show the authority was keen to regenerate High Street.
MAY 2015
Councillor Richard Grosvenor, leader of East Staffordshire Borough Council, said the authority was hoping to work in partnership with other agencies to bring sheltered housing to the site.
JANUARY 2016
A major developer is in talks to buy Bargates but discussions break down in March.
AUGUST 2016
Contractors were spotted drilling on the site to ascertain the site's development costs.
SEPTEMBER 2016
It is revealed a deal has been struck for offices and extra-care facilities on Bargates.
AUGUST 2017
Developer Jessup Build Develop reveals a planning application could be submitted in September.
December 2017
Jessup Build Develop submit planning application to East Staffordshire Borough Council