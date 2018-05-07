Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An extra A £5 million will be spent tackling potholes in Staffordshire after a harsh winter has led to one of the worst three-month periods for pothole-related breakdowns.

Staffordshire County Council has announced that it will spend an additional £5 million on top of its annual £23.5m roads budget, to fix an extra 11,000 weather-related potholes across Staffordshire.

Helen Fisher, the authority's cabinet support member for highways and transport, said the extra cash would help it tackle the most urgent repairs across the county.

Helen said: "A bad winter really does takes its toll on the roads and, although we still had snow until a few weeks ago, we are determined to get back on the front foot in tackling repairs.

"In a county as huge as Staffordshire we do have to prioritise repairs on our busiest roads where they pose the biggest risk to members of the public and this further investment on top of the extra £5m last year will help us rise to the challenge.

"Good roads are important to the council, to the economy and to our communities and I would ask people to bear with us as our crews are out and about over the spring and summer doing as much as they can to fix the potholes."

The new extra £5m investment will see four pothole "zapping" machines used alongside crews working on the authority's pothole, surface dressing and routine maintenance. These 18-tonne machines help speed up repairs by blowing debris, priming the road and filling the pothole in quick time.

The cash will also pay for a dozen additional patching crews, additional pothole patching will see another 11,000 repairs on top of the 20,000 in a typical year and drainage improvement works, she said.

The county council will also spend some of the money on extra surface dressing of roads to help make them more resilient, she said.

The major cash boost comes as breakdown rescue organisation the RAC revealed that the proportion of call-outs nationally caused by issues such as damaged shock absorbers, broken suspension springs and distorted wheels reached 2.3 per cent between January and March.

This is almost double the rate during the previous three months and equated to 5,540 cases, said an RAC spokesman.

Since RAC records began in 2006, only two three-month periods - January to March in both 2015 and 2017 - saw a higher proportion of pothole-related breakdowns.

A better indicator of the true state of the UK's roads is expected to be revealed in latest figures for April to June are released.

RAC chief engineer David Bizley said: "Anecdotally, few would disagree that the harsh cold weather experienced over the last three months has led to a further deterioration of road surfaces.

"While RAC patrols saw the third highest quarterly share of pothole-related breakdowns in the first three months of 2018, the figure was not as high as we had been expecting, probably due the fact that the weather hit relatively late in the quarter.

"For this reason we feel we are likely to see more vehicles suffering pothole damage in the second quarter of 2018 compared with recent years.

"The Government has made additional funding available through yet another emergency pothole fund, but at best this will only allow councils to patch up roads that in many cases are in desperate need of longer term preventative maintenance."

A Local Government Association spokesman said: "When exceptional weather occurs, the impact on local roads can be significant.

"It is essential this is measured and that funds are provided for serious repairs so that traffic can move freely through our communities, and local economies and businesses aren't impacted."

How to report a pothole issue

To report a pothole in Staffordshire, residents can go online or download the mystaffsapp. The very urgent potholes are normally fixed within 24 hours and are classed as category one. Other urgent category two potholes are tackled in seven days where possible.

Category three repairs, which are often on little used very rural roads, are addressed once the more urgent repairs are carried out.