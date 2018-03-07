Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Around 50 youngsters with special educational needs have been permanently excluded from Derbyshire schools in the past five years - including for incidents of assaults and sexual misconduct.

The figures were revealed following a Freedom of Information request filed by the Burton Mail to Derbyshire County Council - but exclude those run by Derby City Council.

Since 2011 to 2012 and up until 2016-2017, figures show that between 47-59 pupils with education, health and care plans, and "statements of special educational needs," were permanently expelled from schools.

Statements and plans are put in place to advise teachers on the best practice for each youngster, for instance:

"This pupil has epilepsy and action must be taken to reduce the risk of a seizure"

"This student has cerebral palsy and their physical movement can be limited for certain practical tasks"

There has been a sharp spike in permanent exclusions in the most recent year, 2016-2017, with 18 children with special educational needs kicked out - up from around 11 the previous year and a maximum of five the year before.

The most common reasons for permanent exclusion for children with special needs plans or statements in Derbyshire were persistent disruptive behaviour and physical assaults against an adult, with at least seven instances of each in the past five years of figures.

After this, the second highest cause for permanent expulsion is physical assault of a pupil, with at least five incidents.

In 2016 there were also permanent exclusions for sexual misconduct and another for drug and alcohol usage - the only year in which this reason is listed.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said that exclusions were a matter for the school and the parents of the child and said that specialist officers were on hand to find the best arrangement following expulsion.

They said that support for the child was "paramount."

A spokesman said: "Each child with identified additional needs will have an Educational, Health and Care plan, which helps the school to understand those needs and the services it can access to provide the right level of support for the child in school.

"Decisions about the behaviour of the child in school and exclusion are a matter for the school and the parents of the child.

"If a child is excluded by the school, our specialist officers in each locality will work with families to find solutions that will help overcome the barriers to the child’s learning and participation.

"This may sometimes include discussions as to whether an alternative school placement may meet their child’s needs more effectively.

"Throughout this period, support for the child is paramount and we provide that through our Integration Pathways Team until a suitable placement is identified.

"We realise that this is a priority for families and, while we aim to complete the process as quickly as possible, we need to ensure that the placement is right for the child, their family and the school."

Meanwhile, in Leicestershire there were 17 permanent exclusions of pupils with a full statement or plan, 10 of which were for physical assault against an adult.

There were however, 76 pupils permanently excluded with special educational needs involvement since 2011, a county council spokesman said.

They added that a total of 19 students were permanently kicked out with full statements and plans.

Ivan Ould, the county council’s cabinet member for children and families, said its figures were lower than its neighbours as a result of support and intervention provided to children while they are in school.

He said: "Leicestershire has put in place a number of strategies and schools work closely together to support lower exclusion figures.

"We think the figures reflect that focus on providing support and intervention to keep children in school where it is possible."

If a child is excluded an assessment of needs is undertaken and, either an alternative school placement is found or alternative provision is sought in order to meet that child’s needs.

The head teacher makes the decision to permanently exclude.

Support systems are put in place for a child, prior to a decision to make a permanent exclusion being made.

Permanent exclusion is only used as a very last resort when all other options have been taken.

The Burton Mail also approached Staffordshire County Council for its figures, but was told it "does not record exclusions by primary need type."

Among the most recently released publicly available figures displayed by the Department for Education, Staffordshire has the most permanent exclusions of all pupils, which would include those on special educational needs plans, with 152 in the year 2015 to 2016.

This puts the local authority higher than its neighbours, with 101 in Derbyshire and just 19 in Leicestershire.

Each of these county figures exclude the principal cities.

The most common cause for permanent expulsion in Staffordshire was persistent disruptive behaviour with 81, and was mirrored in Derbyshire with a total of 42.

In Leicestershire the most common cause was physical assault against a pupil, with four incidents.