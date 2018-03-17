Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sixty motorists were caught driving while on their mobile phones during a crackdown by police in Derbyshire, including in on the A444 in Swadlincote.

It comes as nationally the number of motorists caught using a mobile while driving has dropped by half since new tougher penalties came into force.

But those who might be tempted to use their phone at the wheel have been warned by officers from Derbyshire police it is "not worth the risk" after the crackdown still caught 60 offenders.

The number of motorists caught using a mobile a phone illegally has almost halved since penalties for offenders were doubled, a police operation run by Derbyshire police last month still netted 60 drivers breaking the law.

The Casualty Reduction Enforcement Support Team (CREST) led the operation with volunteer officers, and stopped hundreds of cars during a week of action in on the A444 at Swadlincote, in Chaddesden, in Derby and at New Mills.

Despite the findings, police data taken from 41 forces across the country found that around 39,000 fixed penalty notices were issued to drivers between March and December last year, compared with to 74,000 during the same period in 2016.

The 47 per cent decline is due to a combination of harsher punishments, road safety campaigns and a lack of enforcement due to reductions in traffic officer numbers, according to the AA.

Since March 1 last year, motorists caught using a mobile phone risk receiving six penalty points on their licence and a £200 fine - up from the previous penalty of three points and £100.

Drivers can lose their licence if they get 12 points within three years, or six points in the first two years after passing their test.

March, last year, saw the most fix penalties issued for mobile use as many forces conducted a crackdown on distracted drivers, with more than 8,500 caught. The lowest monthly total was 1,400 in December as police focused their efforts on drink-drivers over the festive period.

Sergeant Steve Hughes, from Derbyshire’s roads policing unit, said using a mobile phone at the wheel causes a huge distraction, and drivers who aren’t paying attention to the road in front of them put themselves and others at risk of serious injury or even death.

He said: "We hope the increase in penalties means that people think twice about using their phone behind the wheel as £200 is a significant amount of money and six points on your licence is substantial.

"It is just not worth it; not only are you putting yourself and others at risk, your licence may be revoked. If you depend on your vehicle for work, you could lose your job. When you get your licence back, you will face massively increased insurance premiums.

"All of that, just for the sake of sending a text, calling someone, changing your music track, or anything else.

"Whatever it is, it can wait."

AA president Edmund King said some drivers still believe they will not get caught.

He said: "It will take time for a wholesale change in attitudes to really take effect.

"While some have got the message and changed their behaviour, many drivers still believe they won't get caught."

Separate RAC research found that nearly one in five (19 per cent) of firms say their employees have been involved in an accident after using a phone illegally while driving for work.

A survey of 1,000 UK businesses revealed that five per cent admit this happens "on a regular basis".

Department for Transport figures show 780 people were injured in accidents in 2016 when a driver was distracted or impaired by their phone, up 10 per cent on the previous year.