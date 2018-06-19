There are reports of an accident on the A38 between Claymills and Branston on the southbound side this morning.

The road is currently blocked, traffic and travel information website Inrix has reported.

The incident was first reported as being on the A5121, however traffic sensors have confirmed the accident is on the A38. No more details on the incident have yet emerged.

Elsewhere in the Burton area, traffic was reported as moving reasonably well after the start of the major work on Burton Bridge as essential work takes place to strength the structure.

The bridge is set to be partially shut for 10 weeks. One lane of the bridge will remain open into Burton. However, all access out of Burton is being diverted elsewhere.

Further details are to follow from Staffordshire Police. Follow our updates below for further information.