There are reports of an accident on the A38 between Claymills and Branston on the southbound side this morning.
The road is currently blocked, traffic and travel information website Inrix has reported.
The incident was first reported as being on the A5121, however traffic sensors have confirmed the accident is on the A38. No more details on the incident have yet emerged.
Elsewhere in the Burton area, traffic was reported as moving reasonably well after the start of the major work on Burton Bridge as essential work takes place to strength the structure.
The bridge is set to be partially shut for 10 weeks. One lane of the bridge will remain open into Burton. However, all access out of Burton is being diverted elsewhere.
Further details are to follow from Staffordshire Police. Follow our updates below for further information.
Incident now cleared
The incident has now been cleared and road has now been reopened.
Midland Classic warning
Midland Classic has warned extra traffic will be diverted through Burton due to the incident on the A38
Short delays to bus services
Bus firm Midland Classic has said the incident is causing short delays inbound. The company said it is unable to serve the stop at the end of St Peter’s Bridge until the vehicles are removed.
Oil spillage reported
It is believed that oil has spilled onto the A38 after a lorry shed its load.
The southbound carriageway between Claymills and Branston is still closed as a result.
Motorists urged to find alternative routes
Staffordshire Police is at scene diverting traffic locally.
Road users are advised to consider alternative routes for their journeys and allow additional time, the Highways Agency has warned.
Road set to be clear by noon
The Highways Agency has confirmed the debris is expected to clear between 11.30am and 11.45am, with normal traffic conditions expected between noon and 12.15pm.
Lorry has shed its load
Staffordshire police has confirmed that no collision has taken place on the A38.
However, the southbound carriageway is closed for a clear-up operation after a lorry shed its load.
Police were called at 7.55am this morning to the southbound lanes near Shobnall fields.