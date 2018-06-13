The video will start in 8 Cancel

An accident between two heavy goods vehicles on the A38 near Branston this morning caused 'minor damage' and a build-up of traffic.

The crash on the northbound side happened at the A5121 Branston Interchange according to traffic monitoring website, Inrix.

One vehicle went into the central reservation. Staffordshire Police were called to the scene shortly after 10am this morning.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "We were called to an incident on the A38 northbound just after 10am this morning, Wednesday, June 13 to reports of two heavy goods vehicles involved in a collision.

"One heavy goods vehicle went into the central reservation and minor damage was caused, creating a build-up of traffic."

According to Inrix, the accident was cleared and traffic returned to normal at around 10.45am.

Elsewhere on the A38, there is slow traffic on the A6 for Duffield Road and Kings Croft, in Derby as a lorry is having a tyre changed.

One lane, of two, is closed on the road and the traffic has been described as slow as a result of this by Inrix.