Two MPs are calling for something to be done about an accident blackspot on the A38 near Burton after a spate of crashes.

The section of the dual carriageway between Alrewas and Fradley is only just over two miles long but in the past five years there have been 41 accidents, including ones in which four people died.

Now Lichfield Tory MP Michael Fabricant, whose constituency includes the area, and neighbouring Burton MP Andrew Griffiths are calling for action.

Residents who live along the main route and in Alrewas have also called for something to be done. They want new safety measures to be investigated, including looking at lowering the speed limit.

Crashes on this stretch have also led to huge disruption for motorists as closures cause long delays.

The stretch of A38 from the Hilliards Cross junction in Fradley to the Alrewas turning has also sparked much debate among Burton Mail readers, including motorists who use the road, who claim the many junctions there, with short or no real sliproads onto the A38, are a major concern.

In one of the latest crashes on Friday, March 16, a coach, lorry and a car were involved in a collision on the northbound side.

The following day, Burton man Matthew Dittmer, 29, was killed after an accident at around 11pm also on the northbound side near the Fradley Park turn off. No other vehicles are believed to be involved. He was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham in a critical condition but died on Wednesday, March 21.

Just four days later, on Tuesday, March 20, a Renault and a Vauxhall were involved in a crash at 8.40am near Fradley. A 55-year-old Burton man was arrested by officers at the scene and was later charged with drink driving.

A Burton Mail investigation found there had been 41 crashes on the 2.1-mile stretch in the past five years, with four people killed. Others accidents were less serious with no-one injured.

Mr Fabricant said: "The number of accidents along the A38 seem to be rising. The Burton Mail are right to highlight these danger spots along this main road.

"I am not a traffic management expert so whether reducing the speed limit is the answer or altering the design of the junctions with the A38 is a better solution is something best left to the Highways Agency England and the highways department of Staffordshire County Council.

"I shall draw this research to their attention and be asking them what action they can take to help reduce this awful accident and death toll."

Mr Fabricant’s thoughts have been echoed by fellow Tory MP Mr Griffiths, who has long campaigned for changes to be made to improve safety on the A38. Although this section of the A38 is not in his patch, it is sued by many of his constituents, he has said.

He led the campaign that saw the speed limit on the section of the A38 between Barton and Branston in his constituency, being reduced in 2014 to 60mph, following a series of very serious accidents.

He told the Burton Mail: "Barely a day goes by without seeing a serious accident on the A38.

"The impact on safety and the disruption to commuters and businesses is huge. It is time to seriously look at the evidence and take action. My preference would be to extend the 60mph zone. It has proved successful in reducing accidents and I think could work more widely if it was extended."

According to the website CrashMap, which is compiled by collision analysts and road safety professionals, four people were killed in separate crashes, while there were two other serious crashes in which people were badly injured.

The revelation prompted drivers to call the major route a "road from hell" with many saying they would welcome new safety measures, including lowering the speed limit on the entire section around Burton.

A Highways England spokesman said it was always reviewing safety on the road.

He said: "Safety is our top priority and we are always reviewing safety on this stretch as we do with all of our roads that we are responsible for. It is really important people adhere to speed limits where applicable and drive sensibly with consideration for other road users."