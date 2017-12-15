Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The A38 northbound has been closed due to an accident, traffic and travel information website Inrix has reported.

The incident has happened between the A5121 (Branston Interchange) and A5121 (Clay Mills) and has closed the road.

There is queuing traffic which is affecting vehicles heading towards Derby.

The accident is reported as near Shobnall Bridge.

It has not been helped by an earlier accident on this stretch of the northbound carriageway when a van overturned at 5.30am. The road was initially blocked but was later cleared.

The van driver was not injured in the one-vehicle crash which caused damage to the central reservation. Debris was cleared before the road was reopened on one lane.

Further details to follow.